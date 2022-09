Rethan Robert - Edwards showed off some vintage items he brought to Krug Park's 1920's birthday celebration. By Jenna Wilson News-Press NOW

Local residents gathered at Krug Park Saturday afternoon to celebrate the 100-year-old castle, an iconic feature of the park.

The castle, which was built in 1922, turned 100-years-old this year and community organization ‘Friends of Krug Park’ hosted a birthday party to celebrate its history with the community.