Kickoff time announced for Tennessee-LSU
No. 12 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) hosted No. 22 Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 4. The Vols defeated Florida, 38-33. Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. The Southeastern Conference announced kick off times for Week 6...
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
Game time, television set for Georgia vs. Auburn in Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
We now know the game time and television assignment for the first Georgia’s first SEC home game of the season. Georgia and Auburn will tee it up on October 8 with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The 2022 edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will...
What Went Wrong? Analyzing Missouri Tigers Heart-stopping OT Loss at Auburn
The Missouri Tigers were on the cusp of a huge road win, until it slipped through their fingertips and now have a difficult conference road ahead.
An Early Look at LSU's Matchup Against Auburn
The Bayou Bengals look to continue trending in the right direction, face Auburn squad who is still searching for identity
Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators Kickoff Time Announced
The kickoff time for the Tigers game against the Gators was revealed on Monday.
Robby Ashford's first start leads to an Auburn win
Robby Ashford knew he would have to lead in his first start.
SEC Nation Headed to Oxford for Kentucky vs. Ole Miss
It won't be in Lexington, but Big Blue Nation will get their chance to boo Roman Harper next weekend. The SEC Network announced on Sunday that SEC Nation will head to Oxford for the top-15 matchup between No. 7 Kentucky and No. 14 Ole Miss on Oct. 1. Kentucky was featured on SEC Nation ...
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba sets Missouri visit
Five-star St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy EDGE Samuel M’Pemba will visit Missouri this weekend for the Tigers game against Georgia, he announced on Tuesday. The trip to Columbia will be his third since the spring; he also visited in the month of June. M’Pemba, originally from the St. Louis...
Can Mizzou Learn From Kent State Ahead of Matchup vs. No. 1 Georgia?
The Missouri Tigers could take a page out of Kent State's book ahead of a matchup with the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday.
Alabama's Deep Ball Finally Comes to Life Against Vanderbilt
Wide receivers Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton help stretch the Vanderbilt defense to its limit.
