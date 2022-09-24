ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5-star EDGE Samuel M'Pemba sets Missouri visit

Five-star St. Louis (Mo.) IMG Academy EDGE Samuel M’Pemba will visit Missouri this weekend for the Tigers game against Georgia, he announced on Tuesday. The trip to Columbia will be his third since the spring; he also visited in the month of June. M’Pemba, originally from the St. Louis...
