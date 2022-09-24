ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fortune

The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Benzinga

Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs

(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows

The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
coinjournal.net

Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September

A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps

Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
