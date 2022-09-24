Read full article on original website
Related
The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund
Greg Jensen, co–chief investment officer of Bridgewater Associates. A hotter-than-expected monthly inflation report threw the stock market for a loop on Tuesday, and a top executive at the world’s largest hedge fund argues that it’s just the beginning of the pain for investors. In an interview at...
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
2 Stocks to Buy Near Their 52-Week Lows
Let's not forget one of the first rules of investing: Buy low.
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Stocks Turn Lower As Rebound Stalls, Treasury Yields Climb
U.S. stocks traded lower Tuesday, challenging what could be the first gains for Wall Street in five days, while the dollar retreated from its two-decade high amid a modest rebound in global stocks. The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six global currencies, was marked...
Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely
Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Microsoft, Google, Meta Have All Dropped Below June Lows But These 2 Big Tech Stocks Are Holding Up
Most big techs are now trading below their June lows, dragged by macro concerns, which have not spared the broader market either. Techs have led the market sell-off once again and this is evident from their relative underperformance versus the broader market. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK is...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Forecasts Ethereum (ETH) Bottom, Rules Out One Outcome for Bitcoin (BTC)
Billionaire Mike Novogratz is predicting Ethereum (ETH) is near the bottom after its successful merge upgrade earlier this month. In a new CNBC interview, the CEO of Galaxy Digital praises the Ethereum merge and makes a bottom price prediction, while also ruling out a “catastrophic fall” in the price of Bitcoin (BTC).
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — 2-year yield unstoppable as stocks to retest mid-June lows
The 2-year Treasury yield at 4.2% is almost impossible to believe. This is a move that is so fast that it tells me there must have been people borrowing shorter to buy this piece of paper, betting it would go back to 3%. Remember, bond yields and bond prices move in opposite directions. Incredible. Meanwhile people are focused on the U.K. and the collapse of the pound. But those interest rates in the U.K. and Europe were always kept artificially low. It's the velocity.
coinjournal.net
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
US stocks fall as dollar and Treasury yields soar amid fallout from UK tax plan
US stocks closed lower Monday as markets dim view of the UK's new budget plan weighed on markets. US bond yields soared with the 10-year up as much as 21 basis points. The British pound declined to a record low against the dollar at one point early in the day.
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Global Banks Follow in Fed's Footsteps
Wednesday's selling carried into Thursday as investors continued to take a risk-off approach to markets following the Federal Reserve's latest policy announcement. The central bank issued its third jumbo-sized rate increase yesterday and set expectations that it will continue to hike rates over its next few meetings. However, the Fed is not alone in its aggressive stance. Several global central banks have increased their benchmark rates this week in an ongoing effort to tame inflation, including the Bank of England and Switzerland's National Bank, which earlier today issued 50 basis point and 75 basis point rate hikes, respectively. (A basis point is one one-hundredth of a percentage point.)
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Adds Nearly 36,000 Holders Since June Despite Crypto Market Turmoil
The price trend of Shiba Inu has been following the rest of the cryptocurrency market and remains negative. Notably, SHIB is still seeking to reclaim the high points it reached last year, when the value and popularity of the meme coin surged. As of this writing, SHIB is trading at...
AOL Corp
JPMorgan analyst drops COIN price target, saying “falling cryptocurrency markets will pressure the stock price”
JPMorgan’s North American equity team is lowering its price target for shares of Coinbase Global from $78 to $60 for December. The publicly listed crypto exchange draws the majority of its revenue from U.S. crypto trading levels, meaning its third and fourth quarter earnings hinge on crypto trading interest.
u.today
Crypto Mogul Wants to Buy Distressed Assets from Bitcoin Miners
Jihan Wu of Bitmain fame is looking to buy the distressed assets of Bitcoin miners at a discount, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. The cryptocurrency tycoon has created a new $250 million fund for that purpose. Wu plans to raise the majority of the aforementioned sum from outside...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
Comments / 0