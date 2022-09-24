Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
55-Year-Old Arrested for Allegedly Throwing Rocks and Other Debris at Cars on SR900 in Western Washington
RENTON - On the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at approximately 10:30 a.m., multiple troopers with the Washington State Patrol arrested a 55-year-old man for allegedly throwing rocks and other debris at vehicles on State Route 900, just outside the city of Renton. According to the WSP, the arrest...
Arrest made in Everett hit-and-run leaving 80-year-old woman dead
EVERETT, Wash. — A female suspect is now in custody after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman in Everett dead in August. On Aug. 15, a silver Ford Escape hit 80-year-old Patti Oman at the 5400 block of Broadway Avenue and then drove off, leaving her on the side of the road. Witnesses attempted to help her, but she ultimately died of her injuries four days later, according to probable cause documents.
myeverettnews.com
Man Facing Felony Charges After Firing Pellet Gun At Cat Sunday Morning In Central Everett
A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Sunday afternoon and later bailed out after being arrested by Everett Police for suspicion of Animal Cruelty and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, both felonies. Here are the details of the incident that led to the arrest as provided by Everett Police Monday afternoon on social media.
myeverettnews.com
Woman Stabbed At Clark Park In North Everett – Suspect Arrested
Everett Police say they’ve arrested a woman after she reportedly stabbed and robbed another in the area of the Gazebo at Clark Park in north Everett. Per Everett Police, a little after 9 am Sunday morning calls came into 911 relaying someone had been stabbed at Clark Park. When...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crime and Punishment: Highest number of domestic violence murders, prosecutor says
They don’t always make the headlines, but every Friday in King County court, those convicted of crimes hear their sentence and KIRO Newsradio brings you the story. Last week’s sentences included a convicted killer, a bank robber, and a man convicted of multiple pharmacy robberies. Case 1: Joseph...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
Bellingham woman allegedly steals from 12-year-old boy, then tries to buy cigarettes
The boy told police he was counting his money when the woman sneaked up behind him and snatched the cash from his hand.
46-Year-Old Shawn Oberbeck, 1 Other Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street on-ramp. Two vehicles collided and got engulfed in flames, stated the officials. Investigation revealed that a wrong-way driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
KOMO News
Brush fire causes closure of EB US 2 just east of Monroe
MONROE, Wash. — A brush fire just east of Monroe caused the closure of eastbound US 2 on Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked traffic at Main Street around 6:22 a.m. and reopened just over an hour later.
Timothy Pauley survivor pleads against killer's release
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Prosecutors told Maggie Dowell she never had to worry about the man who killed her husband being released from prison. More than 40 years after Timothy Pauley was sentenced to three life sentences, Dowell testified against his potential release Monday. ”He is not to me releasable...
arlnow.com
Arlington students walk out to protest proposed state guidelines on transgender students
Groups of Arlington Public Schools students walked out today (Tuesday) to protest model policies the Commonwealth says local school boards should adopt regarding the treatment of transgender children. Released last week, the draft policies from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), among other things, direct schools only to affirm a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MyNorthwest.com
State legislator wants to change self-defense laws after Seattle shooting suspect found not guilty
Two men were put on trial for a downtown Seattle shooting that left one woman dead and seven other people injured in 2020, but recently in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. In January 2020, Tolbert and his co-defendant went to the intersection...
Transient man who stabbed a man in downtown Bellingham sent to prison
The man stabbed the victim because the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, court records show.
q13fox.com
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley
UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
myeverettnews.com
Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way
Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
Comments / 0