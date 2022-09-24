ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Maryland basketball makes announcement on big game this season

Maryland basketball announced the final tipoff time of the upcoming season on Tuesday. The Terps' match-up at Louisville on No. 29, part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, will tip off at either 7 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN/ESPN2. The program start times and television assignments for the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Everything Kirk Ferentz said during Tuesday's media availability prior to Michigan

Iowa is hosting No. 4 Michigan this Saturday with hopes of continuing the tradition of upsetting top-five teams inside Kinnick Stadium. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Michigan, analyze his offense and much more. Below is everything that Ferentz had to say on Tuesday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan

After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
IOWA CITY, IA

