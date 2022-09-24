Read full article on original website
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Unable To Complete Comeback Against William & Mary
ELON, N.C. – After winning the fourth set in convincing fashion Sunday, the Elon University volleyball team could not complete the comeback, losing 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 for its first CAA loss. The loss dropped Elon to 3-1 in the CAA and 5-8 overall. William & Mary improved...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Virginia Union University to pay $35K yearly ‘fine’ to keep logos on campus tower
Virginia Union University will pay $35,000 a year to keep its illuminated "VUU" logos on its campus tower, signs that were installed without approval from the state or city of Richmond.
Hampton gets rude welcome to CAA football from Delaware
Delaware dominated Hampton. Delaware's offense put up 35 points, while its defense kept the opposing offense completely out of end zone. The post Hampton gets rude welcome to CAA football from Delaware appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Komodo dragon
According to a news release, 17-year-old Sanchez was an active and precocious dragon who loved resting in the sunlight, overlooking Owls Creek, and coming nose-to-nose with guests who visited him.
vabeach.com
Pub and Bar Trivia – Places to Play Around Virginia Beach
Also known as bar trivia, pub trivia is a game that has drawn people towards pubs for years now. It’s a jolly night of playing quiz games with strangers as you bond over drinks and food. Even teetotallers are often drawn into game night just to take part in...
Parents ‘disappointed’ after Garner football coach refused to shake hands after loss
The Garner coach said he refused to shake hands with rival Clayton High after their coach ran up the score. ”He tried to embarrass my young men.”
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
More Hampton Roads parents are homeschooling their children
The number of Hampton Roads parents choosing to homeschool their kids have skyrocketed since 2019 -- and experts say there are a few reasons why.
Richmond restaurant owner claims she was evicted with no warning
The owner of Irie Vibes came back from a weekend off only to find the locks on her restaurant had been changed and noticed was placed on the door.
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
‘I was dancing around the kitchen!’ York County woman wins 300K
When Linda Ryan opened the message, she saw that she marched all five numbers in the Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing from August 30 and had won the $316,604 jackpot.
University of Richmond renames law school
The name of a businessman who enslaved people will no longer be on the University of Richmond Law School, according to an announcement.
Why Virginia pizza shop is 'under old management'
In 2017, Brian Betts sold York County's beloved "The Pizza Shop" to venture into the world of toys and collectibles. After the joint closed last year, Betts decided to return to his first love.
Ian heading towards the United States, may become a major hurricane
Ian will strengthen into a hurricane, possibly a major hurricane, before making landfall later in the week
NBC12
What was that bizarre light in sky Saturday?
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens of folks called our NBC12 Newsroom about this strange sight in the sky Saturday night, causing confusion from Richmond to Henrico. This sight was spotted by thousands of people across the east coast. Guesses ranged from a comet or meteor to even a UFO!. Sadly,...
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
