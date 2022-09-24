ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Volleyball Unable To Complete Comeback Against William & Mary

ELON, N.C. – After winning the fourth set in convincing fashion Sunday, the Elon University volleyball team could not complete the comeback, losing 17-25, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 15-10 for its first CAA loss. The loss dropped Elon to 3-1 in the CAA and 5-8 overall. William & Mary improved...
