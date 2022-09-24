ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, CA

nypressnews.com

CSDR wants to prove itself as best deaf football team in country

It’s a silent war. A battle of deception. A game of long-awaited open communication — but some needed to be hidden. Players for Riverside’s California School for the Deaf sported black armbands during their game Saturday, a secret code of symbols that corresponded to coach Keith Adams’ frantic signing from the sidelines.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Damien High football coach placed on leave after he allegedly pulled helmet off player

A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne. The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment. The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo. La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations...
LA VERNE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25

A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
FONTANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta

Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
KTLA.com

Apple orchard in Oak Glen earns the number 1 spot on Yelp list

California is known for its sunny weather, beaches and now … apples?. Apple picking has been considered a fall season tradition for as long as leaves changed colors. One California city was ranked No. 1 for having the best apple orchard in the U.S., according to Yelp. Stone Soup...
OAK GLEN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Chillin’ and Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is held in Fontana

The 7th Annual Chillin’ N Grillin’ Barbecue Competition is in the books. The Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, Fontana Police Officers Association, and the City of Fontana sponsor the event. It was held in the Fontana Park Sports Pavilion adjacent to the Jessie Turner Fitness...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

Teen girls arm crushed during an OHV rollover accident near Hesperia Lakes

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 18-year-old girl is recovering after her arm was crushed during an OHV accident in a desert area west of Hesperia Lakes. It happened on September 20, 2022, at about 2:20 pm, and involved a 2021 Can-Am Maverick X3 that was traveling on the gas line road, west of Arrowhead Lake Road and south of Calpella Avenue, an area where off-highway vehicle (OHV) traffic is prohibited, officials said.
HESPERIA, CA
CBS LA

Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley

A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
HeySoCal

Half of 91 freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown

The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Suspected drunk driver crashes through concrete wall, narrowly missing Pomona home

A suspected drunk driver was arrested after crashing through a concrete wall and just barely missing a house in Pomona.The crash happened just before midnight at a home in the 600 block of Gleneagles Avenue, at Orange Grove. Police and firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Prius had crashed through a concrete wall and landed in the backyard of a home, coming to a stop just 10 feet from a rear bedroom.The Prius suffered heavy front-end damage. The Prius did not hit the home, but bricks that flew from the concrete wall damaged a back room window.The driver was not hurt. But officers had him undergo a sobriety test at the scene, and the driver appeared to struggle with his balance.The driver was taken away in handcuffs. Police did not release his name.
POMONA, CA
zachnews.net

Lucerne Valley, CA: Homicide investigation underway after local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night last Saturday.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Information) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (Courtesy) Lucerne Valley, California: A homicide investigation is underway by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after a local man and another man from Hemet, California were shot and killed along Planet Road during the night on Saturday, September 24th, 2022.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA

Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
TEMECULA, CA
HeySoCal

1 killed, 2 hurt in fiery multivehicle freeway crash in Irvine

One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multivehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
IRVINE, CA

