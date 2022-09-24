ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87

Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87, his family have announced. The musician’s career spanned over six decades, with beginnings in the Ramsey Lewis Trio, making him one of the most successful jazz musicians in the United States. “He was just at peace...Most people...
Stereogum

Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81

Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
Guitar World Magazine

Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47

Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Connecticut Public

Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
Pitchfork

Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66

Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Pitchfork

7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More

With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
withguitars.com

NEU! release 50th anniversary boxset – 50

“An Oasis of subtle beauty” – Record Collector 4*. “Otherworldly sound, one of the most influential in rock” – Mojo 4*. “By now, NEU’s legend is cemented” – Uncut 9/10. “NEU! Introduced a radical new language of rhythm and texture to rock” –...
Ultimate Classic Rock

R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′

When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Guitar World Magazine

Matt Bellamy on Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solos, recording with Jeff Buckley's Telecaster and his secret to beaming blues riffs into Muse’s space-age guitar sound

The Muse frontman takes us behind the most explosive guitar album of 2022, made with a mountain of gear and taking inspiration from Iron Maiden and Slipknot. Matt Bellamy loves a heavy riff. Now, more than ever. “I definitely think a bit more metal has crept in this time,” he says of the new Muse album Will Of The People.
24/7 Wall St.

Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard

Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
