Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by FansLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Jazz legend Ramsey Lewis dies aged 87
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died at the age of 87, his family have announced. The musician’s career spanned over six decades, with beginnings in the Ramsey Lewis Trio, making him one of the most successful jazz musicians in the United States. “He was just at peace...Most people...
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51. “It is with a heavy heart that we...
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Guitar World Magazine
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Pharoah Sanders, giant of spirit-driven jazz, dies at 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered and influential tenor saxophonist who explored and extended the boundaries of his instrument, notably alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. His death was announced in a post on social media by the record label Luaka Bop, which had released his celebrated 2021 album Promises and confirmed by a publicist who worked on the release. Sanders was 81 years old.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
withguitars.com
NEU! release 50th anniversary boxset – 50
“An Oasis of subtle beauty” – Record Collector 4*. “Otherworldly sound, one of the most influential in rock” – Mojo 4*. “By now, NEU’s legend is cemented” – Uncut 9/10. “NEU! Introduced a radical new language of rhythm and texture to rock” –...
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
Herb Alpert Releases New Single “Here She Comes,” Shares Tour Dates
Legendary songwriter, performer, and businessman Herb Alpert has shared a new single, “Here She Comes,” from his upcoming LP, Sunny Side of the Street, which drops on September 30. Alpert, who rose to fame with his Tijuana Brass band and who helped the careers of many via his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Bellamy on Yngwie Malmsteen-inspired solos, recording with Jeff Buckley's Telecaster and his secret to beaming blues riffs into Muse’s space-age guitar sound
The Muse frontman takes us behind the most explosive guitar album of 2022, made with a mountain of gear and taking inspiration from Iron Maiden and Slipknot. Matt Bellamy loves a heavy riff. Now, more than ever. “I definitely think a bit more metal has crept in this time,” he says of the new Muse album Will Of The People.
Guitar World Magazine
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Aerosmith’s Best Albums, According to Billboard
Few bands have modified their image as successfully as Aerosmith. After starting out in Boston in 1970 as a hard-living, down-and-dirty group fronted by vocalist Steven Tyler, they evolved into a slickly produced heavy-metal rock act packing venues across the U.S. Not many states name a day in honor of their favorite sons, but Massachusetts […]
Guitar World Magazine
Marcus King on raiding Dan Auerbach’s fuzz museum, soul singer solos, and chicken pickin’ hoedowns with Brent Hinds and Matt Pike
The South Carolinian phenom's new album Young Blood is a tour-de-force of blues-rock and soul, and vintage gear to make it all “sound like a tattoo gun”. If you’re looking for the most sizzling fuzz tones in modern blues, you’ll definitely want to be keeping an eye on Marcus King.
Comments / 0