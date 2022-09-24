Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Coco Austin Responds to Critics After Sharing Video of Daughter, 6, Bathing in Sink
Coco Austin believes bath time doesn’t require a bathtub — no matter what anyone on social media has to say about that. The model, actor and wife of “Law & Order: SVU” star Ice-T recently posted a video of their 6-year-old daughter having a soak in the kitchen sink, and now she has a message for those who told her sink baths were strictly for babies.
AOL Corp
Emotional Sarah Michelle Gellar watches bestie Selma Blair nail cartwheel and splits on 'DWTS'
On Monday’s Dancing With the Stars, Selma Blair continued to inspire everyone as she put on an acrobatic display. In 2018, Blair revealed she is battling multiple sclerosis. The disease has impaired her balance, but it hasn’t impaired her desire to dance. This week she performed a jive, with a little help from partner Sasha Farber.
Comments / 0