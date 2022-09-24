ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

“PSG have opened the gas”- La Liga President hits back at Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s over ‘Barcelona selling assets’ remarks

By Soumyadeep Mondal
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javier Tebas
Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man

Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Psg#Assembly
Daily Mail

Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest

Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision

The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City

Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy