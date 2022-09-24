“PSG have opened the gas”- La Liga President hits back at Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s over ‘Barcelona selling assets’ remarks

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Didier Deschamps asks PSG manager to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of World Cup
Didier Deschamps has pleaded with PSG's Christophe Galtier to rest Kylian Mbappe ahead of the World Cup.
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
Yardbarker
Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man
Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Leandro Paredes 'didn't have a relationship' with Kylian Mbappe at PSG
Leandro Paredes admits he 'didn't have a relationship' with Kylian Mbappe at PSG as controversy surrounding the Frenchman continues.
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Lionel Messi ‘to LEAVE PSG on free transfer in summer with Argentina star to refuse new contract offers’
LIONEL MESSI will leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The Argentine hero signed a two-year deal with the French giants in 2021. However, according to Beteve in Spain via Miquel Blazquez, he plans to refuse any new contract offers with the Ligue 1 champions.
Manchester United To Hold Talks With Napoli Over Centre Back
Manchester United could be set to hold talks with Napoli in January over the possibility of signing centre back Kim Min-Jae.
Yardbarker
The remarkable advice given to Ronald Araujo by Barcelona on surgery decision
The subject of great debate in Barcelona at the start of this week has been Ronald Araujo. Following an avulsion injury suffered with Uruguay last Friday, Araujo was faced with a choice of how to treat it. Either he could have surgery, likely missing the World Cup, or follow a more conservative treatment, hoping to make it.
Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Italian giants Juventus could turn their attention to signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.
Yardbarker
Stunning stats as Celtic’s average attendance betters Real Madrid, Man City
Celtic have the 13th highest average attendance in world football so far this season, according to statistics. The Scottish Champions are ahead of European and Spanish Champions Real Madrid as well as Pep Guardiola’s Man City. The figures are mightily impressive and represent what has been a constant over the last few years – the Celtic support.
Yardbarker
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Yardbarker
Manchester United ready to test Euro giants’ resolve over potential transfer of 23-year-old
Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni. The 23-year-old has shown himself to be one of the top young defenders in Europe for some time now, and it would be intriguing to see how he’d fare in the Premier League.
Federico Valverde reveals ‘hands were shook’ on shock £2.6m Arsenal transfer before late Real Madrid swoop landed star
FEDERICO VALVERDE'S representatives had reportedly “shook hands” on a move to Arsenal before Real Madrid swooped for him. The Uruguay international, 24, is now one of the main men under Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu. He has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League since his arrival from...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars
Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the show against the Czech Republic.
