Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Galatasaray Interested In Signing Manchester United Centre-Back Victor Lindelof
It has been claimed that Galatasaray alongside Sevilla are the clubs leading the race to sign the Swedish defender who's not going through his best moment at Manchester United.
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Cristiano Ronaldo left covered in blood after being whacked in face by Czech keeper in painful collision
CRISTIANO RONALDO was left covered in blood after a painful collision with Czech Republic keeper Tomas Vaclik. The Manchester United forward suffered the painful injury inside the opening 12 minutes of Portugal's Nations League clash after challenging for an aerial ball. Ronaldo collided with the leaping Vaclik, whose arms smashed...
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Exclusive: Man United had €40-45m-rated star on their list but chose Lisandro Martinez transfer instead
Manchester United considered Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential summer transfer window target, but Erik ten Hag pushed for them to sign Lisandro Martinez instead. Ten Hag left Ajax to take over as Man Utd manager, and it’s not too surprising that he was keen to raid his former club, with Martinez also looking a smart signing so far, so probably a wise choice.
BBC
Allan: Everton midfielder joins Al Wahda of the UAE
Former Brazil midfielder Allan has left Everton to join Al-Wahda on a two-year deal, according to the United Arab Emirates club. Allan, 31, joined Everton in a deal worth more than £21m in 2020 from Italian side Napoli. He played 52 Premier League games in his first two seasons...
Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man
Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January
Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Top Manchester United transfer target was not all that convinced by Erik ten Hag
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was reportedly not all that desperate to work with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United, despite being a key player for him when they were together at Ajax. The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, but there have...
Report – Juventus plots a January move for Wolves player
Juventus has had an interest in Adama Traore for some time now, and they will get a chance to sign him in the winter. The Spaniard has been at Wolves since 2018, but he has fallen out of favour at the English club. They will allow him to leave as...
Roma star wants Premier League return – Manchester United among clubs interested
Manchester United will join the race to sign AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham, according to reports. The 24-year-old England international signed for Roma from Chelsea last summer and has reached new heights with his development in Italy. A report from Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claims Abraham wants to...
Juventus Could Move For Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea
Italian giants Juventus could turn their attention to signing Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer.
Report: Paulo Maldini Confirms Offers For Rafael Leao Amid Chelsea Interest
Paulo Maldini has confirmed interest in AC Milan player Rafael Leao, amid heavy rumours Chelsea were interested in the player.
Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell
Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
BBC
Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward scores as South Korea beat Cameroon
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday. The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su's strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana. The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to...
Hungary v Italy: Where to Watch, Live Stream, UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in action as Italy travel to Hungary for a Nations League clash on Monday.
UEFA・
