Soccer

Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Mauricio Pochettino
Thomas Tuchel
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Yardbarker

Exclusive: Man United had €40-45m-rated star on their list but chose Lisandro Martinez transfer instead

Manchester United considered Villarreal defender Pau Torres as a potential summer transfer window target, but Erik ten Hag pushed for them to sign Lisandro Martinez instead. Ten Hag left Ajax to take over as Man Utd manager, and it’s not too surprising that he was keen to raid his former club, with Martinez also looking a smart signing so far, so probably a wise choice.
BBC

Allan: Everton midfielder joins Al Wahda of the UAE

Former Brazil midfielder Allan has left Everton to join Al-Wahda on a two-year deal, according to the United Arab Emirates club. Allan, 31, joined Everton in a deal worth more than £21m in 2020 from Italian side Napoli. He played 52 Premier League games in his first two seasons...
Yardbarker

Brazil star reveals the help he receives from Juventus man

Raphinha has opened up on the support he received from Juventus star Danilo on his national team debut. The Barcelona star is part of a new generation of talents from Brazil, and he earned his debut when he still played for Leeds United. Considering the talents they have all over...
Yardbarker

Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January

Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus plots a January move for Wolves player

Juventus has had an interest in Adama Traore for some time now, and they will get a chance to sign him in the winter. The Spaniard has been at Wolves since 2018, but he has fallen out of favour at the English club. They will allow him to leave as...
France
Soccer
Europe
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Yardbarker

Liverpool ‘frontrunners’ for ‘outstanding’ teenager Man Utd have watched ’46 times since age 12′ – Laurie Whitwell

Liverpool reportedly remain ‘frontrunners’ for Jude Bellingham’s signature next summer despite interest from Manchester United. Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s ‘outstanding’ (as Dominic King put it) outing for England, The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell confirmed on Twitter that the Red Devils had watched the midfielder in action 46 times since he was 12 years of age.
BBC

Son Heung-min: Tottenham forward scores as South Korea beat Cameroon

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's first-half header earned South Korea victory over Cameroon in a friendly in Seoul on Tuesday. The 30-year-old nodded home a rebound in the 35th minute after Kim Jin-Su's strike was parried by Indomitable Lions keeper Andre Onana. The Central African nation, who fell 2-0 to...
