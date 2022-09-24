Read full article on original website
Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again
Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
Kevin Costner's Comments About 'Yellowstone' Cause a Major Stir on Instagram
Kevin Costner is on the same wavelength as Yellowstone fans. With less than two months until the Paramount Network drama returns with new season 5 episodes, the actor is connecting with folks on social media about the show’s popularity. On September 9, the Field of Dreams star resurfaced an Entertainment Tonight interview in which he credited Taylor Sheridan for his “smart” writing. In the short Instagram video, Kevin touches on his character, John, as well as Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Rip (Cole Hauser)’s strong dialogue that keeps storylines interesting.
‘1883’ Alum Stephanie Nur Joins Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama ‘Lioness’ at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)
Stephanie Nur is the latest addition to the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming Paramount+ drama series “Lioness,” Variety has learned exclusively. Nur joins previously announced series regulars Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, James Jordan, LaMonica Garrett, and Dave Annable in the series. Per the show’s official logline, “‘Lioness’ is based on a real-life CIA program and follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and...
M&M’S introduces new purple character
Get ready for purple! For the first time in a decade, M&M’S is introducing a new character to the cartoons that represent the brand. Mars introduced Purple, a new character and “spokescandy”, with her own music video on YouTube. The video, titled “I’m just gonna be me,” features the purple peanut-shaped confection singing and dancing.
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
These 16 ‘Bachelor’ And ‘Bachelorette’ Couples Are Still Together
Slide 1 of 17: As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. It's good for fans—drama, tears, feuds!—but not so helpful for finding "The One." Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world (BRB, still crying over Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's split and Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya's breakup.)So, how good have the Bachelor franchise's matchmaking skills been over the years? Out of 26 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, there are only 15 couples still standing. Fun fact: The cast-offs actually do quite well on their second—or third, fourth, even fifth—chances at finding love on Bachelor In Paradise. The lucky few who received the final rose and stayed together really beat the odds. After 25 years of The Bachelor, everyone's favorite dating show has brought together 10 successful marriages, two current engagements, three happily dating couples, one IDK-what 's-going-on couple, and tons of adorable babies. Curious which of your top picks actually made it? Read on to see which of your favorite Bachelor Nation couples who found their happily-ever-afters on TV made it work IRL.
The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks
It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
