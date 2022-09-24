ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football notebook: It Just Means (Koy) Moore

AUBURN, Ala. – In his fourth game at Auburn, Koy Moore produced more than half of the Tigers' receiving yards against Missouri, totaling 74 yards on four receptions, including an impressive 57 yards after catch. "Koy is a baller," said quarterback Robby Ashford, who completed 12 of 18 passes...
Auburn's Derick Hall named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn edge linebacker Derick Hall has been named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Lineman of the Week for his stellar play against Missouri, the SEC announced Monday. "It's a blessing," Hall said. "This showcases the hard work that not only myself but this team has put in...
Auburn Volleyball rolls home after sweeping Alabama series

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren't going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to several...
Tigers in the hunt through 36 holes at SEC Fall Preview

AUBURN, Ala. – No. 3 Auburn men's golf utilized a pair of stellar below-par rounds Sunday to lock down second place heading into Monday's stroke play finale. "Our guys really came to battle today," Tigers head coach Nick Clinard said. "Some of them didn't have their best stuff today, but they hung tough and played smart golf. Coach Williams and I are very proud of them. Heading into tomorrow, our goal is to remain focused and put ourselves in a position to play for a title on Tuesday."
Tigers gear up for SEC Fall Preview

AUBURN, Ala. – Looking to build off its season-opening victory a week ago, the Auburn men's golf team will pick up play at the SEC Fall Preview at Old Overton in Birmingham this week. "The SEC Fall Preview will be another great opportunity for us to work on some...
Auburn Volleyball sets up block party in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Early Saturday afternoon featured a loud Orange and Blue block party on the Crimson Tide campus. Auburn Volleyball's 16.5 blocks paved the way for a 3-1 (26-28, 25-22, 25-15, 25-15) win over rival Alabama. It took a moment for the Tigers to find their footing in...
Tigers blank Pensacola State, UAB in fall exhibition opener

BIRMINGHAM – Not allowing a run in 14 innings of work, Auburn softball's pitching staff tossed back-to-back shutouts against Pensacola State and UAB to sweep a doubleheader at Mary Bowers Field to open the fall exhibition slate. Jumping out with runs in the first three innings, the Tigers cruised...
Schofill takes home individual title, team with top-5 finish at Mason Rudolph Championship

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn senior Megan Schofill posts a score under par in all three rounds of the Mason Rudolph Championship to take home the individual title on Sunday. Schofill posted a 2-under 70 in her final round to finish with a three day total of 207 (-9) to win the championship by two shots over Jenny Bae from Georgia and Dorota Zalewska from Chattanooga, who both shot 7-under 209.
