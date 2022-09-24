The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO