NBC News

CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
The Motley Fool

The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing

However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations

The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
MedPage Today

Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'

Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
MedicalXpress

Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet

Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Puts Avidity's Muscle Disorder Drug Trial on Partial Hold

(Reuters) -Avidity Biosciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put a hold on patient enrollment in an early-to-mid-stage trial of its drug to treat a genetic muscle disorder, sending the company's shares down over 15%. The agency put the partial hold after a serious adverse...
WebMD

Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Children’s Boosters

Sept. 26. 2022 -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two biggest COVID vaccine makers for the United States, are both seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for bivalent vaccine boosters for children. Pfizer’s booster would be for children 5 to 11 who have completed a primary vaccination series, the company said...
CarBuzz.com

China Ready To Take Action Against USA's Inflation Reduction Act

Last month, the United States Senate officially passed the Inflation Reduction Act. The idea was to incentivize automakers to produce their vehicles in the US and to rely less on China, and it's already begun to have a positive effect on the American economy, with numerous investments taking place since the Act's signing.
