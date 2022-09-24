Read full article on original website
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What are the new bivalent boosters’ differences?
(NEXSTAR) – Americans looking to get a booster shot against the coronavirus this fall don’t just have one new option – they’ve got two. Both Moderna and Pfizer have a new FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine, specially formulated to ward off the omicron variant of the virus. Both...
CDC recommends Pfizer's and Moderna's new Covid boosters
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday signed off on updated versions of Pfizer-BioNTech’s and Moderna’s Covid boosters, allowing vaccinations to begin. The final endorsement, from CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, came shortly after the members of the agency's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted in...
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tests positive for Covid-19 again
CNN — Albert Bourla, CEO of drugmaker Pfizer, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is “feeling well,” he said in a tweet Saturday. Bourla said he does not have any symptoms. “While we’ve made great progress, the virus is still with us,” he said. The...
Moderna seeks FDA nod for Omicron-targeted COVID shot for adolescents, younger kids
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Friday it has requested U.S. authorization for use of its Omicron-targeting COVID vaccine in adolescents and children. The company is seeking emergency use authorization of its updated vaccine in two age groups - adolescents aged 12 to 17 years and children aged six to 11.
WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Two COVID-19 antibody therapies are no longer recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), on the basis that Omicron and the variant's latest offshoots have likely rendered them obsolete.
Moderna asks FDA to authorize omicron Covid boosters for children as young as 6 years old
Moderna has asked the FDA to authorize omicron boosters for adolescents ages 12 to 17 and for kids ages 6 to 11. The Boston biotech company said it will ask the FDA to clear the omicron shots for the youngest children, 6 months through 6-years-old, later this year. The Centers...
New COVID variants may evade current treatments—or render them entirely ineffective, experts say
A healthcare worker attaches an IV infusion to a patient's hand during a monoclonal antibody treatment in the parking lot at Wayne Health Detroit Mack Health Center in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Dec. 23, 2021. Future COVID variants are expected to be more transmissible and perhaps better at evading the...
FDA looking into new outbreak, along with 10 other ongoing investigations
The FDA has 11 open outbreak investigations with a total of more than 1,350 people sickened. A new outbreak of Salmonella Mississippi accounts for 99 of those patients. The new outbreak, announced Aug. 31, has not yet been posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Food and Drug Administration has begun traceback efforts to find the as yet unknown source of the pathogen, but the agency has not reported what food or foods are being traced.
Mass Hospital Layoffs; Pfizer CEO Has COVID Again; 'Blood on Your Hands'
Note that some links may require subscriptions. Rising labor costs, more expensive supplies, and the pandemic's financial disruptions are prompting mass layoffs at hospitals and health systems. (Fierce Healthcare) One of the largest nonprofit health systems in the country billed patients who qualified for charity care, and then sent their...
Pfizer and BioNTech ask FDA to authorize updated COVID booster for children
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they are seeking emergency use authorization from the FDA for its Omicron-specific COVID-19 booster for children ages 5-11. The big picture: The companies' submission comes after Moderna on Friday requested emergency use authorization for its Omicron-specific COVID booster shots for children 6-17 years old.
FDA's warning on NyQuil chicken led to 7,000 online searches for recipe compared to days before
Searches for NyQuil chicken skyrocketed after the United States Federal Drug Administration issued a warning against the recipe after it went viral during a recent TikTok trend. The hazardous recipe, dubbed 'sleepy chicken,' gained traction earlier this year and prompted the FDA to issue a statement on the method and...
Omicron-specific vaccines may give slightly better COVID protection, but getting boosted promptly is the best bet
Vaccines (predominantly mRNA vaccines) have been our front-line defense against COVID and have saved millions of lives. Despite the emergence of genetically distinct COVID variants throughout the pandemic, we've relied on vaccines that target the spike protein from the virus originally detected in Wuhan, China. While still providing excellent protection, mRNA vaccines are less effective against newer variants with immunity waning within months of immunization.
U.S. FDA Puts Avidity's Muscle Disorder Drug Trial on Partial Hold
(Reuters) -Avidity Biosciences Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has put a hold on patient enrollment in an early-to-mid-stage trial of its drug to treat a genetic muscle disorder, sending the company's shares down over 15%. The agency put the partial hold after a serious adverse...
Pfizer wants approval for its Covid booster for children over 5 years old
Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to expand the use of its updated Covid-19 booster shot to children ages 5 to 11. Elementary school-aged children already received kid-sized doses of Pfizer’s original vaccine, a third of the dose given to everyone 12 and older — two primary shots plus a booster.
Novavax Says Initial 1M Doses Of Nuvaxovid COVID-19 Vaccine Are Available In UK
Novavax Inc NVAX announced that an initial one million doses of Nuvaxovid (NVX-CoV2373) COVID-19 vaccine are now available in the U.K. Nuvaxovid is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine granted authorization from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). It will be offered per the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.
Moderna, Pfizer Seek Authorization for Children’s Boosters
Sept. 26. 2022 -- Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, the two biggest COVID vaccine makers for the United States, are both seeking emergency authorization from the FDA for bivalent vaccine boosters for children. Pfizer’s booster would be for children 5 to 11 who have completed a primary vaccination series, the company said...
Coronavirus: Pfizer, BioNTech submit EUA application for kids’ omicron booster
WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech announced Monday that they have submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of a booster dose of their bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. The request “is supported by safety and immunogenicity data from...
U.S. FDA clears additional lots of Moderna's Covid booster amid shortage
Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it has authorized an additional five batches of Moderna Inc's (MRNA.O) updated Covid booster shots made at a Catalent facility in Indiana, after it deemed them safe for use.
