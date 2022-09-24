Atlanta is full of so many places to go, things to do and food to eat. While many students at Tech are aware of the possibilities, they do not know how to get there. Many students on campus do not have a car, but they do have access to the North Avenue MARTA Station or the Midtown MARTA Station. Both stations are just about a 20-minute walk away from the center of campus and can get you mostly anywhere you want to go. If you are looking for something to do, here are some places to visit that are just a walk or bus ride to the MARTA station away!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO