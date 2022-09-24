The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that made its way along U.S. Highway 70 further into the county last Thursday. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said investigators are looking into a verbal altercation between people that began at the Valero gas station along the highway near Ashbury Boulevard. Reportedly, the argument escalated to the point where occupants of two vehicles began firing guns at each other.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO