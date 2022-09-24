Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Traffic checkpoint in Aberdeen nets arrests
Aberdeen Police Department hosted a traffic checkpoint on Friday that resulted in 35 charges. Aberdeen Police Department announced on its social media page Moore County Sheriff’s Office, Robbins Police Department, and Lee County Sheriff’s Office participated in the checkpoint that was on Highway 5 and Southmoore Ave. Charges...
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest two on meth charges
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced the arrests of two individuals following a traffic stop in Robbins. On Sept. 22, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Cedar Hill Road in Robbins. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a search...
Robeson County man’s death investigated by sheriff’s office, U.S. ATF
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The death of a Robeson County man is being investigated by county authorities and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins’ office. A family member found Michael A. Morgan, 32, of Lumber Bridge, dead Monday afternoon inside his home in the 300 block […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man facing minimum of 20 years in prison following conviction on kidnapping, drug and firearm charges
United States Attorney Michael Easley announced that late Friday, September 2, 2022, Yomere Juan Busbee, 38, of Fayetteville, was convicted in federal court following a three-day trial before Chief United States District Judge Richard E. Myers II. According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
Man accused of strangling female in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
WXII 12
Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
IN THIS ARTICLE
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Highway 70 Gunfire
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shootout that made its way along U.S. Highway 70 further into the county last Thursday. A release from the office on Monday afternoon said investigators are looking into a verbal altercation between people that began at the Valero gas station along the highway near Ashbury Boulevard. Reportedly, the argument escalated to the point where occupants of two vehicles began firing guns at each other.
sandhillssentinel.com
Sheriff announces arrests following investigation in Robbins
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced two arrests following an investigation in Robbins. On Aug. 29, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of larceny of motor vehicle parts from a residence in Robbins. On Sept. 21, sheriff’s investigators arrested Cotey Dunlap, 26, and Cynthia Hahn, 33, both of Robbins....
cbs17
Fayetteville store clerk dragged by car while attempting to stop thief
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect. The sheriff’s office says the suspect in the photographs that took multiple items from the Blue Sky Discount Tobacco and Vape Store at 2376 Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville on Aug. 27 at 9:32 a.m.
3 Triad inmates serving prison time for rape to be granted parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Three men from the Piedmont Triad serving long prison sentences for various sex crimes are about to be released on parole. John Alford of Forsyth County, James Allen of Guilford County and Anthony Taylor of Wilkes County will be released by the North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, the latest […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
cbs17
Man arrested after found with Fentanyl, gun in Sanford, deputies say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County deputies said they have arrested a man after finding him with drugs, a gun and drug paraphernalia in Sanford. Colby Grant Morris, 20, of Sanford, was arrested following a traffic stop Wednesday night on Cedar Lane Road, according to a release. The release...
29-year-old man dies in Robeson County shooting
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WBTW) — One person died Saturday night after a shooting in the Fairmont community in Robeson County, police said. Fairmont police said Keon Alston, 29, was found at about 8:40 p.m. by officers who were called to 616 Madison St. after going to investigate a report of shots being fired. He suffered “multiple […]
Robeson County woman shot in vehicle dies at hospital, sheriff’s office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 46-year-old woman was shot and killed Monday while she was in a vehicle in Rowland, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened while Mary Lynn Strong, 46, was in a vehicle in the area of Highway 710 and Tom M. Road, the sheriff’s office. She was pronounced […]
cbs17
Woman, man injured after restaurant crash by DWI suspect, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and man in front of a Raleigh restaurant were injured when the driver of a pickup truck veered off the street and hit a parked car Sunday evening, police said. The incident was reported at 8:20 p.m. at 105 Oberlin Road, which is...
Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
cbs17
Deputies, police led on high-speed chase across county lines by habitual Cumberland County felon after shoplifting incident
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – A felon led law enforcement on a high-speed chase across county lines after stealing $1,000 worth of tools on Wednesday. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Sanford Police Department said Gerald Shaundell McClarey shoplifted from the Harbor Freight on North Carolina 87 and fled law enforcement at a traffic stop.
State Highway Patrol: Trooper injured in crash caused by suspected drunk driver
A trooper is recovering after being injured during a crash in Durham that SHP said was caused by a suspected drunk driver.
Comments / 5