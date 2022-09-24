Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
dotesports.com
Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots. Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
NME
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam
Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward rolls out AR nerfs, perk changes, and more in Modern Warfare 2 Beta week 2 update
Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta has gone off without a hitch, with fans enjoying every second of quick-paced, killstreak-heavy gameplay that players have come to love over the franchise’s lifetime. There’s always something that is slightly overpowered or doesn’t add to the overall gameplay...
dotesports.com
Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters
The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Is This The Most Effective Modern Warfare 2 Strategy Ever?
There is no one definitive answer to this question, as the most powerful modern warfare 2 strategies vary depending on the player's individual playing style. However, some of the most common and powerful strategies include using the right weapons and attachments for your team, using terrain to your advantage, and using teamwork to achieve success.
Modern Warfare 2 Clip Sparks Debate Over Aim Assist
A recent tweet from MaxiqTV featured a clip of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's aim assist and fans of the long-running series everywhere chimed in about how they felt. Call of Duty is no stranger to aim assist as it helps players on controller hit their shots more consistently. The level of aim assist has varied between entries in the long-running series but it appears that Modern Warfare 2 will be taking it up a notch.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
Diablo Immortal: Everything Added In The Forgotten Nightmares Update
"Diablo Immortal" enraged hardcore "Diablo" fans upon release due to its controversial pay-to-win aspects and mobile-centric gameplay. Still, the controversy hasn't slowed the game down. Blizzard has been continuously pumping out new content for players via mini-updates that more or less bring the same type of content to gamers every two weeks. For example, update patch 1.5.5 brought a Season Four Battle Pass, a new Helliquary Boss, and a limited-time event. However, a massive new update is on its way to "Diablo Immortal," bringing a ton of new content for players to enjoy on top of the standard fortnightly changes players expect.
CNET
You'll Need a Phone Number to Play Overwatch 2
When Overwatch 2 arrives on Oct. 4, you'll need a phone number tied to your account to be able to launch the game. The news was announced Tuesday in a blog post from developer Blizzard, which detailed several systems, collectively known as Defense Matrix, that the free-to-play game is implementing, all aimed at improving security and in-game experience.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players reckon Dead Silence is anything but silent
Is Dead Silence actually revealing player locations to enemies?
Destiny 2: Concealed Void Lost Sector Location
Learn where to find the Concealed Void Lost Sector in Destiny 2.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
To Generate Interest In God Of War: Ragnarök, You Should Make A Combat Montage Showcasing Kratos At His Finest
A fantastic fan-made combat montage is one of the best ways to get fans excited for God of War Ragnarok. The next game by Sony Interactive Entertainment and Santa Monica Studios will be released on November 9, 2022. It will focus on Kratos and Atreus as they attempt to thwart Ragnarok across various realms. Along the road, they’ll meet a wide variety of allies and adversaries, including Tyr, the Norse god of war, and they’ll endure trials very similar to those in 2018’s God of War.
