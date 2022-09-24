Read full article on original website
Everything The GTA 6 Leak Apparently Revealed About The Game's Combat
There has been a robust amount of speculation regarding the future of the "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, and fans everywhere have been wondering when the next title in the iconic series will drop. Luckily, they may have some answers to what is coming next, thanks to a leak that offers an intriguing glimpse of what "GTA 6" will look like.
Huge GTA 6 leak includes gameplay footage of robbery, Vice City locations, and two playable characters
"One of the biggest leaks in video game history".
dotesports.com
When does the Modern Warfare 2 beta end?
It’s been a fun couple of weekends for Call of Duty fans at the end of September. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 doesn’t drop until Oct. 28, the beta has been accessible for the last two weekends and gamers all around the world have been sliding, dolphin diving, and sprinting headfirst into the new entry in the long-standing FPS franchise.
Infinity Ward to Begin Banning Modern Warfare 2 Beta Hackers
With about a full week of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta testing in the books, it's perhaps no surprise that cheaters and hackers have already found ways to disrupt the integrity of the game. One of the most recent viral clips regarding the beta displays one player using...
How to Slide Cancel in Modern Warfare 2
Slide cancelling was thought to be a thing of the past during the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II reveal at Call of Duty Next, but there seems to be a new method players are using in the open beta. Professional Call of Duty player and world champion, Anthony "Shotzzy"...
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
dexerto.com
Streamers divided over Twitch’s last-minute SUBtember gifted sub reveal
Twitch has revealed discounts on gifted subs for SUBtember with just five days left in the event, and many users don’t know how to feel. For the last few years, Twitch has run an annual event during the month of September that gives users on the platform a chance to sub to their favorite creator at a discount.
dotesports.com
Infinity Ward rolls out AR nerfs, perk changes, and more in Modern Warfare 2 Beta week 2 update
Infinity Ward’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 beta has gone off without a hitch, with fans enjoying every second of quick-paced, killstreak-heavy gameplay that players have come to love over the franchise’s lifetime. There’s always something that is slightly overpowered or doesn’t add to the overall gameplay...
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
dotesports.com
Best 556 Icarus class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
There’s only a handful of weapons for light machine gun fans to enjoy in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to be excited about. The 556 Icarus is one of these light machine guns, and it’s basically the chunkier cousin of the classic M4. With how weapon platforms work in MW2, it offers the same iron sight and several of the same attachments of the M4. So if you enjoy the AR, you could find a new friend in the Icarus, too.
NME
‘Return to Monkey Island’ features a cameo from Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann
The recently-released Return to Monkey Island features a cameo from none other than The Last of Us and Uncharted director Neil Druckmann, in the latest in an affectionate back and forth between the developers. Druckmann voices a minor character, found later in the game. Fans may even not notice that...
Polygon
In The Finals, a new squad shooter from Battlefield alumni, everything is destructible
Four years ago, Electronic Arts’ chief design officer left to co-found his own studio, created with Nexon’s backing. On Monday, Patrick Söderlund’s studio showed off its first game: The Finals, a squad-based, free-to-play multiplayer shooter inspired by sci-fi bloodsport narratives like Squid Game and The Running Man, where pretty much everything on the game’s maps can be destroyed.
dotesports.com
Over 8 million hours: Modern Warfare 2’s beta is going to war against all other shooters
The first two weeks of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta have already put up some impressive numbers, especially with its peak player count on Steam. The Steam Charts website showed that the beta for CoD: MW 2 listed a peak concurrent player count of 169,000 over the last weekend. The game also recorded over 8 million hours of playing time on the platform, despite being only available for those who pre-ordered the title itself.
CNET
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
ComicBook
NERF Hyper Evolve-100 Blaster Features Instant Round Reloading (Exclusive)
NERF's Hyper line of blasters launched in 2021 with a new high capacity projectile and hopper system that made reloading super fast. The small size of the new Hyper rounds meant that you could fill the hoppers on pistol-sized blasters with 40 projectiles. Larger blasters could take up to 100, and they could be filled with clip on / rail mounted canisters in a manner that's similar to paintball. Now NERF is making reloading even faster with the Hyper Evolve-100 blaster, and your first official look is happening right here at ComicBook.com.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rockstar Games Breaks Silence On "GTA 6" Leak
Grand Theft Auto 6 remains one of the most anticipated games. While Rockstar Games have kept the whole operation behind its development under wraps, the company faced one of the biggest privacy breaches in the history of video games. On Sunday morning, the unfinished gameplay footage provided fans with a glimpse into what to expect, like male and female playable characters and the return to Vice City.
Please Amazon, make up with Tencent so we can have a Rings of Power MMO
It's hard to watch The Rings of Power without feeling disappointed that Amazon's LotR MMO was cancelled.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players reckon Dead Silence is anything but silent
Is Dead Silence actually revealing player locations to enemies?
Modern Warfare 2's beta has already had more concurrent players on PC than FIFA 22 and Battlefield 2042
And that's just the first 24 hours...
FIFA・
dotesports.com
A Black Ops Cold War update is causing Battle.net to crash
Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update has been plagued with unfortunate crashes and black screens, leaving fans scratching their heads. Treyarch has been under the pump, investigating the cause and searching for the potential solution to the Battle.net crashes. The problems arose as soon the Black...
