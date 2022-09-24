ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
theScore

Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff

Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
theScore

Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain

The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
Yardbarker

Goran Dragic Ready to Win With the Bulls

Goran Dragic was one of the Chicago Bulls' key signings this offseason. Monday's media day was the first chance to see him in his new threads. The Bulls have had Dragic on their radar for a long time. Dragic said Chicago showed interest before he signed with the Nets during last season. His relationship with Arturas Karnisovas was one of the factors that helped get him to Chicago.
FOX Sports

Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
CBS Sports

San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway

The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
Yardbarker

Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting

Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
theScore

Knicks' Rose 'thrilled' with offseason despite missing out on Mitchell

New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is feeling pretty good about his club's offseason despite missing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. "We went through that process (of trying to trade for Mitchell), and at the end of the day, we made a decision to stay put," Rose said on MSG Network, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And we're thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired."
theScore

Draymond doubtful he'll sign Warriors extension before season

Draymond Green, who could become a free agent after the upcoming campaign, doesn't believe he and the Golden State Warriors will agree on an extension before the season begins. "At this point, whether I'd like to or not - I don't think it will happen," Green told reporters at media...
theScore

NBA offseason grades: Breaking down the moves in the Atlantic Division

A flurry of noteworthy trades and signings dominated the NBA offseason, but this summer was also notable for the moves that didn't materialize. With a new campaign on the horizon, we look at how each team fared over the past few months. We begin in the Atlantic Division, which may...
