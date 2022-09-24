Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Launches Investigation Into Why Migrants Were Bused to Martha's Vineyardjustpene50San Antonio, TX
More Texas Stores Getting Self-Checkout MachinesCadrene HeslopTexas State
Cowgirls Take Down Cal Lutheran 1-0 SundayHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
San Antonio's Hometown Burger Permanently Shuts Down OvernightBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
Shams Charania was on "The Rally" and said that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics are possible destinations for Jae Crowder. He has spent the last two seasons on the Phoenix Suns.
NBA・
The Denver Nuggets Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Denver Nuggets waived Justin Tillman.
Gregg Popovich to gamblers: Don’t bet on Spurs
Hope springs eternal at the start of training camp for most NBA teams as fans dream of a league championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grizz Interviews: (AUDIO) with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Coach Jenkins & more players w/Jeffrey Wright-2022 Grizzlies Media Day Coverage on 929 FM
Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum Full Coverage/Player interviews & More: 2022 Memphis Grizzlies Media Day with G&J Show at FedExForum
theScore
Mariners' Ray, Royals' Weaver ejected after anthem standoff
Seattle Mariners left-hander Robbie Ray and Kansas City Royals right-hander Luke Weaver were ejected before Sunday's game for engaging in a standoff after the national anthem. Neither pitcher seemed to want to be the first to leave the field after the anthem ended. Ray eventually won after Weaver retreated toward his dugout.
Hogs’ Coach Sam Pittman Should Dump White Helmets
Why Razorbacks have a legitimate gripe to throw the things in the trash can.
Trail Blazers Anfernee Simons Shares Personal Goal Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season
At Media Day on Monday, Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons shared his goal for the 2022-23 season after signing a new four-year, $100 million to remain with the team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look At Collin Sexton In A Utah Jazz Uniform
Over the offseason, Collin Sexton was traded from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz. He was the eighth overall pick out of Alabama in the 2018 NBA Draft.
theScore
Report: Patriots believe Jones suffered high ankle sprain
The New England Patriots believe quarterback Mac Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Jones reportedly will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis and determine the severity of the injury. X-rays on Jones' ankle...
NFL・
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball Offers Update on His Knee Ahead of Surgery
The Chicago point guard is scheduled to undergo knee surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker
Goran Dragic Ready to Win With the Bulls
Goran Dragic was one of the Chicago Bulls' key signings this offseason. Monday's media day was the first chance to see him in his new threads. The Bulls have had Dragic on their radar for a long time. Dragic said Chicago showed interest before he signed with the Nets during last season. His relationship with Arturas Karnisovas was one of the factors that helped get him to Chicago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gregg Popovich states the obvious on media day by saying no one should bet Spurs to win NBA title
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is sending out words to the wise on media day. "I probably shouldn't say this, but I'll say it anyway. What the hell," Popovich said on Monday on the unofficial start of NBA training camps. He leaned closer to the microphone to make...
FOX Sports
Suns say Crowder won't be with team at training camp
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns starting forward Jae Crowder won't be with the team for training camp, which opens on Tuesday. The Suns released a statement on Sunday saying the team and Crowder “mutually agreed that he will not be with the team for training camp.”. Crowder's role...
CBS Sports
San Antonio Spurs 2022-23 NBA preview: Keldon Johnson set for surge; tank for Victor Wembanyama underway
The San Antonio Spurs are in position to properly tank for the first time since the start of the Tim Duncan era. Will they do it? It's hard to imagine a Gregg Popovich team overtly throwing in the towel, but the ability to draft Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-2 talent many consider to be a generational prospect, could be at stake. Either way, the Spurs don't project as a very good team. This season is about development and another lottery pick -- maybe the lottery pick -- in 2023.
Yardbarker
Suns: Crowder Trade Request From Not Starting
Phoenix Suns fans may now know the truth in regards to Jae Crowder and his trade request. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Crowder decided to ask for a trade after finding out that he may not be the starting forward this season. “Veteran forward Jae Crowder asked not to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theScore
Knicks' Rose 'thrilled' with offseason despite missing out on Mitchell
New York Knicks president of basketball operations Leon Rose is feeling pretty good about his club's offseason despite missing out on the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes. "We went through that process (of trying to trade for Mitchell), and at the end of the day, we made a decision to stay put," Rose said on MSG Network, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "And we're thrilled with where we are. Taking a look at the summer, we feel great about what transpired."
Yardbarker
‘Cleveland is home for me’: Darius Garland’s heartfelt take on $193 million Cavs extension
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland just became a lot wealthier this summer, inking a brand new five-year, $193 million extension. At Media Day on Monday, the PG was asked about committing his future to the team and made it very clear he has nothing but love for Cleveland. Via Evan...
theScore
Draymond doubtful he'll sign Warriors extension before season
Draymond Green, who could become a free agent after the upcoming campaign, doesn't believe he and the Golden State Warriors will agree on an extension before the season begins. "At this point, whether I'd like to or not - I don't think it will happen," Green told reporters at media...
theScore
NBA offseason grades: Breaking down the moves in the Atlantic Division
A flurry of noteworthy trades and signings dominated the NBA offseason, but this summer was also notable for the moves that didn't materialize. With a new campaign on the horizon, we look at how each team fared over the past few months. We begin in the Atlantic Division, which may...
NBA・
Comments / 0