Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
NFL・
Bill Belichick: QB Mac Jones has made a lot of progress. Patriots taking it 'day-by-day'
FOXBORO – On Wednesday, Bill Belichick said that Mac Jones has made “a lot of progress in the last 48 hours” with his ankle injury. The Patriots coach wouldn’t rule out the possibility of his starting quarterback playing this weekend in Green Bay, but didn’t give much else to the local media in his afternoon press conference.
NFL・
Lamar Jackson’s Success Is Both a Gift and a Curse for the Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson's strong start to the season should be a positive for the Baltimore Ravens, but the QB's contractual situation complicates things. The post Lamar Jackson’s Success Is Both a Gift and a Curse for the Baltimore Ravens appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ACC power rankings heading into Week 5
Another week of the 2022 college football season is behind us as each team around the ACC prepares for their upcoming Week 5 matchups. Clemson is coming off a massive 51-45 double overtime away win against Sam Hartman and Wake Forest in the biggest game in the conference last week. The rest of the conference had its ups and downs, with teams such as Syracuse and Virginia battling it out in a close one and Miami falling in a shocking loss to Middle Tennessee. In college football, anything can happen on any given Saturday, as we’ve seen so far this season. So,...
Comments / 0