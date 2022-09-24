Firefighters halt forward progress of small brush fire in Calabasas

Small brush fire breaks out in Calabasas; now 75% contained 00:13

A brush fire broke out Saturday on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas.

The fire broke started around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. By 1:29 p.m. it was about three acres, firefighters reported.

As of 5:41 p.m., the fire was 75% contained and firefighters managed to half forward progress of the fire.

According to the City of Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Fire Department was on the scene. Firefighters reported that the winds are calm in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)