Firefighters halt forward progress of small brush fire in Calabasas

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

Small brush fire breaks out in Calabasas; now 75% contained 00:13

A brush fire broke out Saturday on the 24000 block of Calabasas Road in Calabasas.

The fire broke started around 1:15 p.m. Saturday. By 1:29 p.m. it was about three acres, firefighters reported.

As of 5:41 p.m., the fire was 75% contained and firefighters managed to half forward progress of the fire.

According to the City of Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Fire Department was on the scene. Firefighters reported that the winds are calm in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There are no reports of injuries. No structures appear to be threatened at this time.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)

Government
CBS LA

Worker injured, car damaged after scaffolding collapses from building in Hollywood

A worker was injured when scaffolding fell from a building in Hollywood Monday afternoon. The incident was reported by Los Angeles Fire Department at around 4:42 p.m. at a building on Highland Avenue and Leland Way. The worker was on the scaffolding when it fell, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries. A car passing by was also struck by the falling debris, causing damage to the body of the vehicle. The driver was uninjured.Sky2 over the scene showed a considerable amount of debris in the roadway next to the building, which appeared to be in the process of construction. No other injuries were reported and an investigation was underway to determine why the scaffolding collapsed. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Man, 21, dead after vehicle crashes into ravine in Calabasas

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a car that crashed into a ravine in Calabasas Saturday afternoon, but after some investigating, officials believe the fatal crash took place a day or two before. The call came in just after 4 p.m., and deputies headed to...
CALABASAS, CA
CBS LA

Several vehicles damaged after running over tree that fell onto Burbank Boulevard in Encino

As many as 10 vehicles were damaged after running into and over a downed tree in Encino.Several large branches from a tree alongside Burbank Boulevard fell into lanes near Hayvenhurst Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Several vehicles were caught on video running over the tree, slamming on their brakes and pulling over to the side of the road.Some people stopped to help direct traffic and clean up the mess, before police arrived and put out flares to block off the obstructed lane.Neighbors say this is a long, dark stretch of Burbank Boulevard, where people routinely go over the speed limit.There were no reports of serious injuries from the hazard.
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Experts concerned crumbling coast line in San Clemente could be caused by train system

Local experts have continued to express concerns about the increased rate of erosion along the coasts in Southern California, adding constantly operating train systems to the list of factors they see as an issue. After a rare tropical storm made its way through the area, bringing heavy rains and high tide to the Southland in early September, experts took note of a considerable amount of erosion that occurred. As the coast continues to crumble away at a quick rate, they're looking at the train system as a source for concern. The railroad tracks experienced movement due to Tropical Storm Kay. "Subsequent waves and...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Woman Found Huffing Aerosol In Car After Crash

A woman found huffing aerosol in her crashed car was arrested for driving under the influence in Santa Clarita. On Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Bouquet and Plum Canyon Roads in Saugus and found a woman in a crashed car huffing aerosol in her driver’s seat, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
scvnews.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for SCV

The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley Monday through Tuesday. Heat warnings have also been forecast for the following areas:. – Downtown Los Angeles: Monday through Tuesday. – San Fernando Valley: Monday through Tuesday. –...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
