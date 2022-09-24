ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Boxing Scene

Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham

Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review

By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
BBC

Oleksandr Usyk on Joe Joyce agenda after beating Joseph Parker

The definition of a juggernaut is 'a huge, powerful and overwhelming force'. At 6ft 7in and 19st, Joe Joyce showed why he is known as 'The Juggernaut' at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as he delivered an exhilarating win over Joseph Parker to extend his unbeaten professional run to 15-0.
mmanews.com

Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva

Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
Boxing Scene

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing File Defamation Lawsuit Against Jake Paul

Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off as promotional rivals in the historic Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano superfight earlier this year. The two will now square off in a court of law. Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the outspoken Paul, claiming defamation in a complaint filed Friday...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Yardbarker

British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing

British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
MiddleEasy

Mackenzie Dern Is Glad Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight By A Bigger Margin, ‘Hoping That People Will Talk About That And Just Forget About Mine’

Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.
