Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
ESPN
Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan
Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
SkySports
Floyd Mayweather ready to take on Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in three-round exhibition
Floyd Mayweather says Japanese fans will be able to "see a glimpse of the old pretty boy" when he fights the Manny Pacquiao-trained Mikuru Asakura in a three-round exhibition on Sunday. The 45-year-old Mayweather told reporters on Saturday that he is in good condition for the clash with Asakura, 30,...
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
BBC
Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Briton's granite chin sees him through to 11th-round knockout
Britain's Joe Joyce walked through the best New Zealander Joseph Parker had to offer to knock out his rival in the 11th round of a thrilling fight in Manchester. The heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a back and forth contest before a stunning left hook landed flush on the chin of Parker.
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Boxing Scene
Terri Harper Outclasses Hannah Rankin, Claims WBA/IBO Junior Middleweight Titles In Nottingham
Terri Harper continued the invasion of former junior lightweights ruling the 154-pound division. A brilliant performance was turned in by the 25-year-old Harper, who became a two-division titlist following a ten-round, unanimous decision win over Hannah Rankin. Scores of 98-92, 98-92 and 97-93 all landed in favor of Harper who claims the WBA/IBO junior middleweight titles in Saturday’s DAZN co-feature from Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren offer hope that Fury vs Joshua COULD still happen
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have insisted that there is STILL hope that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet in the ring. Fury took to social media on Monday evening to inform Joshua that he had missed the opportunity to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. The Gypsy King set...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review
By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
BBC
Oleksandr Usyk on Joe Joyce agenda after beating Joseph Parker
The definition of a juggernaut is 'a huge, powerful and overwhelming force'. At 6ft 7in and 19st, Joe Joyce showed why he is known as 'The Juggernaut' at the Manchester Arena on Saturday as he delivered an exhilarating win over Joseph Parker to extend his unbeaten professional run to 15-0.
BoxingNews24.com
George Kambosos Jr is a “desperate man” for Devin Haney rematch on October 16th
By Dan Ambrose: Bill Haney believes former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. is a “desperate man” heading into the rematch with undisputed 135-lb champion Devin Haney on October 16th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos’ career is basically on the line for this fight,...
mmanews.com
Watch: Cris Cyborg Dominates Boxing Debut Against Simone Silva
Women’s MMA pioneer Cris “Cyborg” Justino made history in her boxing debut against Simone Silva. Cyborg came into her boxing debut with a long list of accolades, including being the current Bellator featherweight champion, as well as former UFC, Invicta, and Strikeforce champion. However, she decided that she wanted to try her hand at a new sport, by stepping into the ring with Simone Silva for the FMS Super Welterweight professional boxing belt.
Boxing Scene
Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing File Defamation Lawsuit Against Jake Paul
Eddie Hearn and Jake Paul face off as promotional rivals in the historic Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano superfight earlier this year. The two will now square off in a court of law. Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the outspoken Paul, claiming defamation in a complaint filed Friday...
LAW・
BoxingNews24.com
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
SkySports
National Inclusion Week: Paralympic swimming champion Hannah Russell meets para-swimmer Ethan Naisbitt
Ethan's lungs were not fully developed, and he was on a ventilator for three months. He told three-time Paralympic champion Hannah Russell: "My parents were told most ventilated for longer than a month will not survive. But I went against all odds and survived." With a 10 per cent chance...
Yardbarker
British heavyweight icon announces surprise retirement from boxing
British heavyweight icon Derek Chisora has claimed that he is now RETIRED from the sport of boxing. Chisora, while he has not been one of the recent string of British heavyweight champions, is an undeniably memorable figure that has provided numerous entertaining fights. Chisora is a warrior, a superb boxer,...
Mackenzie Dern Is Glad Khamzat Chimaev Missed Weight By A Bigger Margin, ‘Hoping That People Will Talk About That And Just Forget About Mine’
Mackenzie Dern has conquered her early career weight troubles. Mackenzie Dern is one of the fastest-rising stars in women’s MMA right now. The former multi-time BJJ champion made the transition to MMA in 2016 and was signed to the UFC in 2018. There were some bumps in the road to overcome along the way but now she is sitting in the number five in the strawweight rankings and very close to a possible title shot.
UFC・
