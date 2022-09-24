Read full article on original website
Sherri Constable
2d ago
If any laws on Abortion or Guns , It has to be done by Texas House and Senate. I also it should be put to the Texas Ballot.
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
Karl Rove says Texas' abortion law is 'too extremist' and will be 'a real problem for Republicans in the legislature'
Rove said the "no abortion, no exceptions" ban will be problematic "for Republicans in the legislature next year when they have to deal with it."
Watch A Republican Candidate Furiously Backpedal From His Own Words On Abortion
Scott Jensen, Republican candidate for governor in Minnesota, is fleeing from his own position against abortion after his poll numbers took a dive. “I would try to ban abortion,” Jensen vowed in a March interview with Minnesota Public Radio. In the past, he has also said he would work to ban it without exceptions for rape and incest “unless the mother’s life is in danger.”
Beto O'Rourke blames Biden for more Texas Latinos voting GOP: 'Didn't spend a dime or day' in border region
AUSTIN, Texas – Beto O'Rourke, who is facing off against Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in November's election, said that the rightward shift of Latino voters in recent years is partly due to a disregard for the demographic by Democrats. "Candidate Biden didn't spend a dime or day in...
Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban
Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
Ted Cruz was booed by a Texas audience when he said his plan to end school shootings is putting more police officers in schools
"You guys can instead sing kumbaya with them and hope they'll just stop, but what you're proposing doesn't work," Cruz said to a heated audience.
Nancy Pelosi says Democrats were already going to win in November, regardless of SCOTUS' abortion decision
"We believed we were going to win from Jan. 6 on – well, even November of last year on," the House speaker told Punchbowl News.
Washington Examiner
South Carolina Senate fails to pass total abortion ban as GOP women object
South Carolina Republicans splintered over abortion restrictions as the state Senate Thursday rejected a total ban but settled on new limits to the existing abortion law. Originally, Republicans sought to pass a bill banning abortion without any exception for rape or incest but were met with resistance from fellow Republicans, especially women, who believed the law was too extreme.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott Create a New Ad Directed at Governor Abbott
Mothers Against Greg Abbott bulletin boardScreenshot from Twitter. The Mothers Against Greg Abbott or MAGA created a new bulletin against the governor as he is running for re-election in November. One sign is hanging up on U.S. 90 from San Antonio to Uvalde as a reminder of the Uvalde shooting on May 23 where 19 students and two teachers were killed.
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
Texas Supreme Court: Texas law supersedes Islamic law
The Texas Supreme Court has sent a divorce case back to a Collin County court after ruling that a judge, not an Islamic Fiqh panel, should decide matters.
Lindsey Graham’s “Late-Term” Abortion Ban Is a Lie
On Tuesday, South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham announced plans for a federal abortion ban. Anyone who has paid even marginal attention to the right’s long assault on reproductive justice expected this move. This was never about states’ rights; a nationwide ban, a mass criminalization program, was always the plan.
GOP governor nominee says he'll fight US abortion ban
Nevada’s GOP governor nominee said Thursday he would fight against a national abortion ban if congress were to pass one. “It’s the vote of the people within the state of Nevada, and I will support that,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who is anti-abortion, said in a press gaggle next to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin after the two spent the day campaigning across the state. “That is an issue that doesn’t need to be in politics.”
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or Mad
California governor flew into Governor Greg Abbott's territory in Austin, Texas on Saturday and made his stance on several areas of the Democratic party and also if he was running for president in the future. Governor Gavin Newsom was clear and told the audience at the Texas Tribune Festival where he stood. He also praised President Joe Biden on his first two years in office.
Washington Examiner
White House denounces 'dangerous' abortion ruling in Arizona
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre denounced a ruling out of Arizona Friday that permits an old abortion ban in the state to go into effect. "Yesterday’s ruling in Arizona is dangerous and will set Arizona women back more than a century — to a time before Arizona was even a state," the press secretary said in a statement. "While we await next steps on any implementation of the law, the potential consequences of this ruling are catastrophic, dangerous, and unacceptable."
Kamala Harris suggests 'you don't have to change your faith' to agree with Democrats on abortion
Vice President Kamala Harris suggested during an interview in Wisconsin that people do not have to "change" their faith or abandon "deeply held beliefs" to "agree the government should not be telling a woman what to do with her body." WISN 12's Jared Jordan asked Harris about Wisconsin's role in...
bloomberglaw.com
Dobbs Lawyer Says She’d Apply Abortion Ruling as US Judge (1)
The lawyer who represented the Mississippi abortion clinic in the US Supreme Court case that overturned the constitutional right to abortion told lawmakers that she would follow the decision if confirmed to a federal appellate seat. “I want to be clear that I will apply Dobbs faithfully,” Julie Rikelman said...
Washington Examiner
Texas Republicans indicate they may revisit exceptions to abortion law
Several Texas Republicans indicated there may be support for exemptions to the state's restrictive abortion law, which currently prohibits abortions even in cases of rape and incest, with the exception to save the life of the mother. Longtime state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said he would support revising the...
Six-week abortion law put on hold for now
A temporary restraining order is now in place for Ohio’s law that bans abortion past six-weeks gestation, a Hamilton County judge ruled on Wednesday. Judge Christian Jenkins paused the law for two weeks while the case continues to be litigated in the county’s common pleas court. For now, Ohioans are permitted to get abortions up […] The post Six-week abortion law put on hold for now appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
SEE IT: Volunteers for Greg Abbott's campaign attacked and have car trashed in 'political violence'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign said two of its volunteers were assaulted by a man near Houston on Saturday while door-knocking.
