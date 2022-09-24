ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing

Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
WATERVLIET, NY
104.5 The Team

Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat

Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
WATERVLIET, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies

Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Monday, September 26

Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
ALBANY, NY
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack

It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Frog Alley Brewing announces 'Frogtober Fest'

Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday

Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie

Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Common Council to hold meeting

The City of Albany Common Council will be holding a public safety meeting at the Council Chambers-2nd floor of City Hall, on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., or once the caucus is over. There will be a public comment period.
ALBANY, NY
104.5 The Team

SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer

The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday

The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
AMSTERDAM, NY

