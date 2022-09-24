Read full article on original website
Passengers return to Albany ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As Hurricane Ian continues to barrel towards the West Coast of Florida, some passengers returned to the Capital Region Tuesday ahead of the storm’s landfall. One flight Tuesday morning brought a number of passengers to Albany from Tampa, an area expected to be hit hard. Fabiane Saggerson was one of the […]
Gun threat postponed Watervliet football game, probe ongoing
Watervliet City School District Superintendent Don Stevens said Friday morning, students and staff made district leaders aware of a potential gun violence threat to take place at that night’s home football game against Schuylerville. He said it’s believed to have been targeted between individuals, and didn't have anything to do with the game.
Upstate New York HS Football Game Moved Due To Gun Threat
Friday night high school football games are supposed community gatherings for students, alumni and friends to engage and enjoy. This was not the case last week, where Capital Region school officials worked with local authorities to act quickly and move a football game. This decisive action may have avoided a possibly deadly situation involving a large crowd.
Troy nominates part of Lansingburgh for National Register
The City of Troy is nominating a part of the Lansingburgh neighborhood to be designated as a National Register historic district. The designation would help support the revitalization in the neighborhood.
Rallies call for an end to prison package restrictions in New York
The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) implemented a new Vendor Package Program to crack down on contraband in correctional facilities. This has caused some backlash from the family and friends of incarcerated New Yorkers, who are concerned their loved ones won't get the items they need.
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers to hold six rallies
Families of incarcerated New Yorkers will hold six different rallies at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with one taking place in West Capitol Park. The rallies are in an attempt to call attention to financial and emotional toll of the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) package ban, as well as harms to health of incarcerated people.
5 things to know this Monday, September 26
Today's five things to know include the DEC confirming a "coyote" shot last year in upstate New York was a wolf, a Troy man crashing into the AT&T store in Niskayuna, and an overnight blaze next-door to Troy's famed Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Menands Fire Department announces death of former chief
Former Menands Fire Chief Stephen Lukovits passed away on September 16 at age 86. Lukovits—originally from Astoria, Queens—moved to Hoags Corners with his siblings and parents as a child, where he started his career as a volunteer firefighter.
Druthers in Clifton Park officially opening its doors
After a delay in getting its liquor license, Druthers Brewing Company in Clifton Park is officially opening its doors on September 28 at noon. The location opened for food take-out only on September 21 since they hadn't gotten the license yet.
Overnight blaze threatens Lo Porto’s in Troy
After Troy Police noticed a haze in the neighborhood Sunday night, they called fire crews to the area of 83 4th Street—next door to the beloved Lo Porto Ristorante Caffe.
Jon Romano describes vicious Albany sword attack
It was four weeks ago when a man walked into an Albany homeless shelter and attacked a shelter employee with a machete. Now we’re getting to hear from the victim of that attack. Jon Romano, 34, is a man who has many wounds yet to heal, but also many...
Wing Walk returning to downtown Schenectady
The Schenectady Wing Walk is back for 2022. The ninth annual walk takes place on October 1 from noon to 5 p.m. all around downtown Schenectady.
Frog Alley Brewing announces ‘Frogtober Fest’
Frog Alley Brewing has announced its "Frogtober Fest 2022" schedule, taking place on Saturday, October 1, at Frog Alley Brewing with doors opening at 3 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the Frog Alley Brewing Event Brite website, ranging from $28.36 to $100. All guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
Summer gun violence in Albany, Schenectady, Troy
The summer of 2022 was rattled with gun violence in the Capital Region's cities, especially Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. Overall, gun violence in these cities has increased in 2022 when compared to 2021.
Rivers Casino & Resort hosting hiring event Tuesday
Rivers Casino & Resort will be hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, September 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the casino's Event Center. The casino is looking to fill nearly 50 job openings that span a variety of different departments from entry-level hourly positions, to salaried management positions.
Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Duck deaths at the Crossings still a mystery in Colonie
Crews in Colonie are keeping a close eye on ducks and geese at the Crossings after a number of the birds were found sick or dead last week. We reached out Monday for an update. The Parks and Recreation Department says they’re still waiting for test results from a national veterinary lab.
Albany Common Council to hold meeting
The City of Albany Common Council will be holding a public safety meeting at the Council Chambers-2nd floor of City Hall, on Wednesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m., or once the caucus is over. There will be a public comment period.
SPAC 2023 Wishlist: 17 Country Artists You Want To See In Saratoga Next Summer
The SPAC concert season may have just ended, but it is never to early to stop dreaming about summer 2023 and who you want to see in Saratoga Springs. As far as summer concert seasons go in the Spa City, summer 2022 had to rank among the all-time best. We got to see Zac Brown Band, Morgan Wallen, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Jason Aldean along with all the amazing opening acts on all those tours.
Ramp closure in Amsterdam to start Wednesday
The New York State Department of Transportation has released a travel advisory, alerting drivers that the Erie Street exit and entrance ramps along State Route 30 in the City of Amsterdam will be closed beginning 7 a.m. on Wednesday, September 28. The closures are expected to remain in effect through late November.
