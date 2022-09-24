NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still searching for his 61st home run of the season. Saturday afternoon, Judge went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk in his team's win over the rival Boston Red Sox (NYY 7, BOS 5). Judge is 3 for 13 with five walks and six strikeouts in four games since hitting his 60th home run on Tuesday.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO