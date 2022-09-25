ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
STARKVILLE, MS
VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL David Hicks on even of announcement

One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Mike Leach Monday press conference: Texas A&M

Texas A&M likely thought they’d seen the last of Mike Leach when he went to the Left Coast. Now Aggies really wish that were true because the now-Mississippi State coach is not only 1-1 against the former Big XII foe with the Bulldogs. Leach brings a 8-4 record at A&M expense into this weekend’s SEC West rematch.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
