Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
waterlandblog.com
High School Football Roundup: Mt. Rainier loses nail-biter to Auburn, 20-17
Needlepoint: Auburn sews up Mt. Rainier in slim triumph 20-17 Auburn surfed the tension to ride to a 20-17 nail-biter victory over Mt. Rainier on Friday, Sept. 23. The Rams record is now 3-1 for the season. Their next game is at home on Thursday, Sept. 29 vs Kentwood. Stop...
Scottre Humphrey, Rainier Beach 3-star running back, adds new offer, hoping for more
Rainier Beach High School (Washington) star Scottre Humphrey is one of the top running backs in the state of Washington. And until recently the physical 5-foot-11, 210-pound ball-carrier held a lone offer from Portland State. Last week, however, Humphrey added to his offer sheet with a new ...
Look: College Football Game Had Bizarre Delay Saturday Night
The Washington Huskies were wrapping up their fourth win of the season when the action paused for an unexpected reason. With 6:06 left in the fourth quarter, the Pac-12 showdown between Washington and Stanford stopped because a drone was flying over Husky Stadium. Officials looked up in confusion as the...
Huskies Bump Up 3 Spots in AP Poll for Highest Ranking in 3 Seasons
The UW is one of four Pac-12 teams in the Top 25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
q13fox.com
Praying Bremerton coach claims school district dragging feet reinstating him
BREMERTON, Wash. - The praying coach who put Bremerton School District in the national spotlight after fighting for his right to pray on the football field is making waves again. This time in an op-ed on FOX News, Coach Joe Kennedy complains his old employer is dragging their feet to...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Record-setting heat expected Monday
Seattle - Toasty temperatures are back to start the work week along with high fire danger. Temperatures will soar into the 80s around the Puget Sound area, likely setting new records for the day. A ridge of high pressure will remain over the Northwest through Tuesday. Expect hot and hazy...
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Western Washington in for More Heat, Smoke Before Cooldown and Chance of Rain
Fire and smoke season is not quite over yet in Western Washington. Another red flag warning for fire danger is in effect for the Cascades on Monday because of the dry, warm winds blowing into Western Washington from the east and a little atmospheric instability, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Highest Rated “Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives” In Washington State
Not only have these Washington restaurants been featured on the hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives" but they are the highest rated on the list. All the restaurants on the list are amazing, but with 26 in total I had to shrink it down to only the best. I looked at google reviews for ranking and if any were tied I ranked the businesses by the most reviews. So what are the highest rated restaurants featured on the show in Washington State?
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
Man rides bike to hospital after being shot in Seattle’s University District
Seattle police are investigating after a man rode a bicycle to the hospital after being shot in the University District on Friday. According to police, officers were called to the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast after receiving reports that a man had shot a gun in an alley just after 1 p.m.
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island begins Monday
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy will begin efforts to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. The U.S. Navy will use a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8,000, a barge and a...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
q13fox.com
3 taken to hospital after car crashes into Seattle home
SEATTLE - Three people were taken to the hospital overnight after a car crashed into a home in Seattle's Phinney Ridge neighborhood. The crash happened before 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Phinney Avenue North. The Seattle Fire Department said three people were treated at the scene but taken...
3 Great Burger Places in Washington
While it is fairly easy to prepare a delicious burger in the comfort of your home, we all love to go out with our friends from time to time. If you are looking for new restaurants to try, here are three amazing burger places in Washington that will definitely enjoy.
Comments / 0