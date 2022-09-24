Read full article on original website
Nia Long’s Family Album With Ime Udoka, Sons Massai and Kez: Photos
Family forever. Though Nia Long and fiancé Ime Udoka’s own relationship hit a rough patch in September 2022, the Best Man star will forever be committed to her sons. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air […]
Nia Long’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children, Including Son With Ime Udoka
Nia Long is focusing on her children in the midst of a scandal involving one of their fathers. The Boyz N the Hood star, 51, broke her silence on Friday (September 23) after her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, with whom she shares a 10-year-old son, was put on a year suspension for an alleged consensual relationship with a female staffer on the NBA team.
Nia Long Finally Speaks Out About Ime Udoka’s Affair
Nia Long has released a statement regarding her fiancé Ime Udoka being exposed for having an affair with a co-worker.
Ime Udoka’s Wife: Everything To Know About His Fianceé Nia Long & Their Romance
Ime Udoka, 45, is not only the former coach for the Boston Celtics but also the longtime partner of actress Nia Long, 51. The pair have been together since 2010 and even have a child together. On Sept. 23, 2022, the actress broke her silence about Ime’s alleged affair which reportedly led to his suspension from his team. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia said to PEOPLE. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.” Below is everything you need to know about Nia and the former basketball player’s longtime romance.
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Essence
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
Ime Udoka’s Affair Reportedly Discovered Thanks To A Doorbell Camera, Twitter Reacts
He’s been punished with a season-long suspension which will be lifted on June 30, 2023.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Popculture
'Basketball Wives' Star Daughter Reportedly Dies in Car Accident
According to several social media outlets, Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey has suffered a tragic loss. The Instagram account [thebbwteainc] reports that sources have confirmed Bailey's daughter Kayla has died after sustaining injuries in a car accident. The accident reportedly happened on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 25. Bailey hasn't spoken publicly, and details of the accident have not been released. However, fans and viewers have been flooding the comment section of her posts with condolences. Bailey reportedly has three children in total. It's unclear of her daughter Kayla's age, as Bailey rarely shows family moments on her social media. She has changed her bio to include a tribute to Kayla, writing, "Kayla Nicole Bailey 3/2/97 – 9/25/22" along with a purple heart and dove emoji. She also shared a post featuring photos of Kayla throughout the years.
'She Is Getting The Help That She Needs': Kevin Hunter Breaks Down In Update Of Troubled Ex-Wife Wendy Williams' Rehab Stint
Wendy Williams' ex-husband shared an update on how the troubled television personality's rehab stint is going in an emotional Instagram Live. Taking to the social media platform while walking around outside, Kevin Hunter, 49, said of the former The Wendy Williams Show host: "She is getting the help that she needs. And hopefully, you know, she'll come out of this swinging."
BET
Niecy Nash And Her Daughter Dia Nash Discuss Love, Relationships, And Dating At Any Age!
In the new content series, , men, and women get candid and discuss their authentic dating stories. Developed by the women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble launched with an all-women production company, The Aunties. Since appearing on August 10th, the guests have been Lori Harvey and even singing sensation,...
Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Seemingly Refollow Each Other on Instagram
Evan Agostini/AP/Shutterstock Social media spat? Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith just followed each other on Instagram — leaving some people wondering when (or if) they stopped in the first place. Speculation the pair weren't keeping up with each other began on Thursday, September 22, when eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackson, 44, and Turner-Smith, 36, no […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Sparks Romance Rumors With Another Woman
Diddy's flirtatious fling with Yung Miami's been subject to some teasing, but a lot of fans are here for it. They've always shown each other love and appreciation, like when Diddy bought Yung Miami a Maybach truck this Friday. But some eagle-eyed Instagram users are doubtful after they caught a post from Papi's previous rumored flame (and 50 Cent's ex) Daphne Joy at the iHeart Radio Festival.
Nia Long Breaks Silence On Ime Udoka’s Scandal: It’s A ‘Difficult Time’
Nia Long has broken her silence on the controversy surrounding her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, who was suspended on September 22 for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on the NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, released a statement thanking fans for their support amid the controversy.
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
TMZ.com
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Behind this swooshed-up image is a guy whose comedic talents landed him on "Saturday Night Live" a time or two ... as well as playing a doctor in "30 Rock" ... showing he's not just draped in drama with his 13 Primetime Emmy nominations. This actor isn't typically a mad...
