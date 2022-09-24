Read full article on original website
Related
Tens of thousands protest against Czech government
Tens of thousands of protesters from the far right and far left joined forces to rally against the country’s pro-Western Czech government in the capital on Saturday.Police estimated that the crowd at Prague's central Wenceslas Square numbered around 70,000. Some of the groups represented at the demonstration included the major anti-migrant populist Freedom and Direct Democracy party and the Communist Party.The protesters demanded the resignation of the current coalition government led by conservative Prime Minister Petr Fiala, criticizing it for a number of issues, including its Western-oriented policies.They condemned the government for its support of the sanctions against Russia...
HuffPost
Giorgia Meloni And Her Far-Right Party Lead Vote In Italian Elections: Exit Poll
ROME (AP) — Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni’s electoral alliance appeared to hold a wide lead in Italy’s national vote, an exit poll on state television suggested shortly after polls closed Sunday evening. Rai state broadcaster said Meloni’s Brothers of Italy in alliance with two right-wing parties appeared...
CNBC
Italy poised for hard-right leader as country votes in snap election
Giorgia Meloni's Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) party was created in 2012, but has its roots in Italy's 20th century neo-fascist movement that emerged after the death of fascist leader Mussolini in 1945. After winning 4% of the vote in 2018's election, it has used its position in opposition to...
Italy's Meloni calls for unity after election victory
ROME, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Giorgia Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, said on Monday Italian voters had given a clear mandate to the right to form the next government and called for unity to help confront the country's many problems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
US News and World Report
Czech Opposition Party Wins Most Major Cities in Local Election
PRAGUE (Reuters) - Former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis's opposition ANO party won most of the country's major cities in municipal elections seen as a test for the ruling coalition's handling of the energy crisis. The Czech Republic, similar to other European Union member countries, has been struggling with soaring...
'She was 12 — I was 30': Biden goes off script to acknowledge audience member
President Joe Biden surprised viewers Friday when pausing his speech to acknowledge a woman in the crowd he said he knew when she was 12. “You gotta say hi to me,” Biden said during a speech at the National Education Association headquarters in Washington, D.C. “We go back a long way. She was 12 — I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done.”
German president urges Mexico to stand against Russian invasion
MEXICO CITY, Sept 20 (Reuters) - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday urged the Mexican government to stand with Europe in opposing the Russian invasion of Ukraine, invoking the spirit of one of Mexico's legendary leaders in his appeal.
Leader who has a long working relationship with Putin predicts his next move
Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, who has a longstanding relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, joins CNN’s Fareed Zakaria to discuss what he has learned about Putin over the years, and what is next for his war in Ukraine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
‘Deep roots in racist organisations’: Sweden’s PM Magdalena Andersson on the far-right threat in the election
Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, has said the country is at a pivotal moment as it prepares for its most critical election in years, in which rightwing populists with neo-Nazi roots are likely to become the second biggest party. Andersson, who took over from Stefan Löfven in...
Italy’s far-right win election with clear majority, exit polls show
A right-wing alliance led by a party with neo-fascist roots has won a clear majority in Italy’s parliament, according to the first exit polls published after Sunday’s vote. State broadcaster RAI said the bloc of conservative parties led by the Brothers of Italy party, which includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties, won between 41 and 45 per cent – enough to guarantee control of both houses of Italy’s parliament.If the final result reflects the exit polls, it will send shockwaves throughout Italian and European politics.As a result, Ms Meloni will almost certainly become the first...
EU's von der Leyen delivers veiled warning to Italy's right wing
BRUSSELS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has warned Italy of consequences should it veer away from democratic principles, issuing a barely veiled threat ahead of Sunday's election that a rightist bloc led by Giorgia Meloni is expected to win.
The Guardian view on Italy’s election: a victory for illiberalism
The radical right’s clear victory in Italy’s election is a historic and disturbing moment in European politics. Formed 10 years ago, and with roots in a formerly fringe neo-fascist tradition, Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party will dominate the most rightwing administration to govern the country in the postwar period. The third-largest economy in the eurozone and a founding member of the European Union, Italy has now become a beacon and a model for nationalist, authoritarian forces across the continent.
US News and World Report
Italy's Election Campaign Ends, Tensions Between EU and Right Flares
ROME (Reuters) - Italy's leaders held their final rallies on Friday ahead of a parliamentary election at the weekend that is expected to be won by a rightist alliance, putting Rome on possible collision course with Brussels. A trio of centre-left and centrist groups held their closing meetings in different...
Slovak parliament approves NATO membership for Finland, Sweden
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Slovakia's parliament on Tuesday ratified the entry of Finland and Sweden to NATO, becoming one of the last countries to back the military alliance's expansion.
Italy elections: Far-right Giorgia Meloni set to win prime minister leadership race
Italy’s far-right Giorgia Meloni looks set to become the country’s new prime minister, according to exit polls emerging after Italians cast their votes on Sunday, 25 September.Initial polls show the right-wing alliance, led by a party with neo-fascist roots, won a clear majority of 45 per cent in the Italian parliament.The bloc, led by Ms Meloni’s Brothers of Italy, also includes Matteo Salvini’s League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia parties.If the exit polls prove to be accurate, Ms Meloni will become Italy’s first female leader.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Is neo-fascism on the rise with Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election?Is neo-fascism on the rise with Giorgia Meloni in Italy’s election?French rescue crew work to lift crashed Boeing plane from lake at Montpellier airport
Italy expected to look right as voters head to polls in national election
Italians were voting Sunday in national elections in which the far-right Brothers of Italy party -- led by Giorgia Meloni -- appears poised to make big gains after the collapse of two governments since the last election.
KEYT
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.” Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo wrote U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore on Wednesday. The letter was made available to reporters on Monday. In it, Vescovo says state efforts to close the school have failed, and the local prosecutor has failed to take action to protect the boys who attend the school in the southwestern Missouri town of Stockton. Agape’s lawyer tells the Kansas City Star that Vescovo’s assertions are “100% false.”
Lebanon to set session to elect new president on Sept. 29 - official source
BEIRUT, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri will call for a session to elect a new president on Sept. 29, state media reported, despite no political consensus on a candidate and dim chances of a sucessful vote.
Far-right posed to win big in Italy's general election; Giorgia Meloni to be PM
A coalition of three right-wing parties are expected to claim victory under the leadership of Giorgia Meloni in Italy's general election, exit polls Sunday indicate.
Comments / 0