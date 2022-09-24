ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

zagsblog.com

Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date

Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville

New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Hosts Louisville To Continue ACC Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team (8-1-1, 1-1-0 ACC) continues ACC play on Sunday (Sept. 25) when the Cavaliers return home to host Louisville (4-2-2, 1-1-0 ACC) in a 2 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. It’s the first home ACC game of the season for Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?

Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
cntraveler.com

How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail

The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
KENTUCKY STATE

