WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19 on SmartAsset's ranking of best suburbs to live...
WLKY.com
PREVIEW: High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 23
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch the highlights from the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player up top. St. X 13, Trinity 8 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Manual 21, Ballard 0. Male 36, Butler 0. Atherton 58, Seneca 27. Holy Cross...
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed Sunday in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An arrest has been made after a man was shot and killed on Sunday afternoon near Okolona. Kieran Faulkner, 20, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Louisville Metro Police said in a release that about 1:45 p.m.,...
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
