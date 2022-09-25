ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Razorbacks looking to disrupt Alabama quarterback Bryce Young

When the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend, they’ll face a unique challenge against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Young put together an outstanding performance against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) last season, but the Hogs are excited for a shot at redemption Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...

Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
AUBURN, AL
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found

The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
HOOVER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
police.birminghamal.gov

Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation

Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

247Sports

