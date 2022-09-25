Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
Razorbacks looking to disrupt Alabama quarterback Bryce Young
When the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks take on the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this weekend, they’ll face a unique challenge against Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner. Young put together an outstanding performance against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa (Ala.) last season, but the Hogs are excited for a shot at redemption Saturday.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
‘Played to their potential:’ What Vandy’s Clark Lea said about Alabama
Early in the second quarter, Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea made the type of call you’d need to upset a dynastic program like Alabama. Down 7-3, the Commodores went for a 4th-and-1 on their on 34-yard line. Somewhat predictably, Will Anderson swallowed quarterback AJ Swann. And on the next...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
The most popular beer among Alabama and Auburn fans is...
Alabama and Auburn football fans may not agree that the folks on the other sideline are good people, but both can get behind Good People. The Birmingham-based brewing company, that is. Good People, which boasts on its cans that it has been legally brewing beer in Alabama since 2008, was...
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
Body of missing boater on Lay Lake has been found
The body of a boater who went missing Saturday on Lay Lake was recovered around 8 am. Sunday. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the deceased boater as David D. Etheridge, 51, of Arbor Cove in Hoover. Etheridge’s body was recovered near the same location in which he went...
Man killed in Birmingham motorcycle crash identified
A Birmingham man killed in a motorcycle crash over the weekend was identified Monday morning.
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
3 Birmingham men arrested, charged with multiple car burglaries
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover Police have arrested three Birmingham men in connection to multiple car burglaries that occurred Sunday. According to HPD, officers received multiple calls involving several suspects breaking into vehicles in the Bluff Park community. When officers arrived, they spotted a vehicle matching the description that the callers had provided. During the […]
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
police.birminghamal.gov
Media Release 196- Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation
Arrest Made in the Jaylon Palmore Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives have obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Jaylon Palmore. Jaylon Palmore was tragically shot and killed on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in the 7500 Block 1st Avenue South. The suspect...
Homicide investigation underway after Tuscaloosa apartment complex shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night and left one man dead. According to the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers arrived to the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road apartments around 11 p.m. on reports of a shooting . Upon arrival, officers found a man dead […]
