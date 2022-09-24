ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Card Chronicle

Isaac Guerendo Commits to Louisville Football

ISAAC GUERENDO - RUNNING BACK. Guerendo is a big back with really good speed in the open field. He will add a different body type to the running back room at 6-0/223 which could help him carve out a role as the short-yardage option. Guerendo also has shown a good ability to catch the ball out of the backfield which will help him push for playing time. While UofL is in good shape at the top of the backfield, we all know that depth is key and the guy that starts the season as the starter won’t always end the season in that spot.
Card Chronicle

Monday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Louisville is No. 20 in Brett McMurphy’s way too early top 25 rankings for the 2023 college football season. Florida State (4), Clemson (9), Notre Dame (12), Pitt (22) and North Carolina (23) also appear in the rankings. —Richard Owens has officially been named as the new offensive line...
Card Chronicle

John Paul Flores Commits to Louisville Football

JOHN PAUL FLORES - OFFENSIVE LINEMAN. Flores brings versatility to the offensive line for Louisville. He played left guard for Virginia this past season after a strong career at Dartmouth where he was their left tackle for two seasons. The Cards are losing Caleb Chandler and Adonis Boone, so there is a need for a left guard or left tackle because Michael Gonzalez can play either.
Card Chronicle

Mike James named ACC Rookie of the Week

Louisville men’s basketball redshirt freshman Mike James has been named ACC Rookie of the Week, the league announced Monday. This is the first weekly award of James’ young career, and he’s the first Cardinal to earn Rookie of the Week honors from the league since his current teammate Jae’Lyn Withers did so in March 2021.
