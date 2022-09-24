Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Jurupa Hills football team triumphs over Colony, 35-10
Caleb Ruiz completed 10 of 16 passes for 195 yards to help lead the Jurupa Hills football team to a 35-10 conquest of Colony in a non-league game on Sept. 23. Ruiz threw for 2 touchdowns as the Spartans logged their second straight victory and brought down a Colony squad which had entered the night with a 4-1 record.
thepacifican.com
“USC is Going Home Sad Tonight”
“USC is going home sad tonight,” says Declan McJilton, ‘25, after Friday night’s game. This sentiment reigns true as our Pacific Tigers brought their A-game to this competition after facing a loss against #1 ranked Cal at Berkeley on September 9th. The energy at Chris Kjeldsen pool was electric.
nypressnews.com
CSDR wants to prove itself as best deaf football team in country
It’s a silent war. A battle of deception. A game of long-awaited open communication — but some needed to be hidden. Players for Riverside’s California School for the Deaf sported black armbands during their game Saturday, a secret code of symbols that corresponded to coach Keith Adams’ frantic signing from the sidelines.
Bishop Amat football player claims he was assaulted by Damien HS coach during brawl caught on video
Police said a 19-year-old Bishop Amat football player claims two people battered him, and at least one of them is a Damien High School football coach.
Damien High football coach placed on leave after he allegedly pulled helmet off player
A Bishop Amat High School football player is alleging that he was assaulted by two Damien High School football coaches following Friday night's game in La Verne. The name of the two coaches from Damien High, which is based in La Verne and was hosting the Lancers in a nonleague game, have not been released at this moment. The Bishop Amat football player who filed the incident report to the La Verne Police Department is senior running back Aiden Ramos, according to San Gabriel Valley Tribune high school sports reporter Fred J. Robledo. La Verne PD announced that it is investigating the allegations...
Fans Are Furious With The Pac-12 Network This Saturday Night
One of the biggest games of the Pac-12 football season is unavailable to most viewers this Saturday night. The Oregon State Beavers are hosting the Trojans of USC at Reser tonight. Things are heating up, too. USC just took a 10-7 lead on the Beavs, thanks to a Travis Dye...
Damien Coach Placed on Leave After Allegedly Assaulting Opposing Player
At least one high school football coach was placed on leave after assault allegations by a player on an opposing team during a postgame fracas, according to a report today.
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Brush fire burns 6 acres in the hills south of Fontana on Sept. 25
A small brush fire erupted in the hills south of Fontana on the afternoon of Sept. 25, but the forward rate of spread was stopped at 6 acres, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The Jurupa Fire, located south of Jurupa Avenue, near Tamarind and Alder avenues, was...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
L.A. Rapper Kee Riches Killed In Compton Over The Weekend
On Saturday, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper and entrepreneur Kee Riches, was fatally shot near the 1500 block of South Chester Avenue in Compton, according to media reports and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputies were reportedly responding to a report of a gunshot victim when they...
Half of 91 freeway in Corona set for second weekend shutdown
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is set to be shut down this weekend for the second time this month to enable crews to continue resurfacing work, and motorists were advised to plan for alternate routes in advance or be prepared for long delays going through the construction zone.
Fatal 405 Traffic Collision Involves Pedestrian on Freeway
Granada Hills, Los Angeles, CA: A fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian on the 405 Freeway early Friday morning, Sept. 23, prompted a SigAlert blocking all lanes of traffic. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to a solo-vehicle traffic collision around 2:22 a.m. on the...
progressivegrocer.com
Stater Bros. Opens New SoCal Supermarket
Stater Bros. Markets will hold the grand opening of its new store in Riverside, Calif., on Sept. 28. Located at 7200 Arlington Ave., #102, the store occupies 49,480 square feet of a former 94,500-square-foot Kmart building. The new location replaces a Stater Bros. store in the Riverside community that originally...
localocnews.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine set in portion of Orange County
SACRAMENTO, September 23, 2022 – A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
MISSING: Savannah Graziano, 15
An Amber Alert has been issued for a Southern California teen following a domestic violence incident that left one woman dead.
Fire destroys 4 homes under construction in Moreno Valley
A fire that broke out at a construction site in Moreno Valley early Monday destroyed four homes.The flames were reported at Gentian Avenue and La Barca Way at about 12:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found four homes under construction on fire.Firefighters were able to to save four homes, but couldn't stop the fire from destroying other structures."We held the fire spread to four homes. All four of the homes are deemed a complete loss at this point in time until we evaluate further," said Dave Rodriguez of Riverside County Fire.No injures were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
10 cities close to Los Angeles where homes are more affordable
When people think of Los Angeles, the last word that comes to mind is probably “affordable.” The median home price in Los Angeles is $950,000, according to Redfin. But take a short drive out of L.A. and home prices drop — dramatically, in some cases. Baldwin Park The median home price in Baldwin Park is […]
KMPH.com
Over 100 pounds of meth found during CHP traffic stop near Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (FOX26) — The Central Valley California Highway Patrol arrested two Southern California men on drug charges following a traffic stop near Bakersfield on Friday. A CHP K9 patrol officer pulled the driver over for a window tint violation around 3:50 p.m. on Hwy 99 south of Bakersfield.
KGET 17
100 pounds of meth seized in traffic stop in north Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California Highway Patrol K-9 officer was involved in making a large methamphetamine bust last week, according to deputies. On Sept. 23, a CHP officers stopped a Toyota Corolla on State Route 99 south of State Route 65 in Bakersfield for tinted windows, CHP said in a release. During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong marijuana scent coming from inside the vehicle.
