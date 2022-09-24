It’s no secret that drinking enough water every day is important for good health and better performance. Water is essential to every cell, tissue, and organ in your body. And the best way to stay hydrated: Consistently sip glasses of H2O throughout the day and when clocking miles. But what if someone told you that there’s a special type of water that will not only keep you hydrated, but also lower the acid in your body for lasting longevity? That sounds better than anything you could pour from the tap, right?

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO