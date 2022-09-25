ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Leaders discuss solutions to 'bend the curve on violent crime'

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XkMkW_0i968ggN00

Increased youth mental health counseling, vocational training and better electronic monitoring in the criminal justice system were just a few ideas to prevent gun violence at the 4th annual Memorial Brunch on Gun Violence at Chow Time Buffet.

Community members joined state Rep. G.A. Hardaway, Shelby County Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon and District Attorney Steve Mulroy to remember those lost to gun violence and brainstorm potential solutions Saturday, Sept. 24.

Members from the nonviolence organization Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N), including President Stevie Moore, and members of the Ettaro Theatre Company and Fine Arts Foundation were also in attendance.

The luncheon opened with a poem and video both written and co-created by Florence “Flo” Roach, Director of Ettaro.

“Raindrops. Raindrops represent the tears of mothers whose children’s blood is spilled,” recited Roach. “By the hands of some violent sons, decided they will die by the gun. Please, turn this thing around, ‘cause Momma’s tired of putting her children in the ground.”

The video was titled “Momma’s T’ied,” was a 30-second montage featuring mothers who had lost their sons to gun violence, even showing a mother crying over her deceased son’s grave at his funeral service.

Roach lost students to gun violence in the span of one week during her years as a schoolteacher, an experience that left her devastated.

“I called those boys my children,” Roach said. “And it shook me to my core.”

Roach decided, as a coping mechanism, she would write a song about the incident. Over time, Roach also recorded the song in a studio but said she felt she could do even more.

“I went to the board of directors of Ettaro and said, ‘I think I want to do a stop the violence video,’” Roach said. “They said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

With the help of Moore and Ettaro, Roach created the video and is also developing a “stop the violence” curriculum to go along with it, with hopes of implementing a nonviolence program in local schools.

“It kicks in, doesn’t it?” said Rep. Hardaway after the video. “It kicks in because I know that those scenes are art imitating life. That really happens.”

Hardaway said he feels the problem for people dealing with loved ones lost to gun violence is that the realities of such tragedies and their impact are not broadly communicated.

“It’s not merely about the child that’s lost, it’s about the lives that are lost for the survivors,” Hardaway said. “We want to leave here with some type of structure in place with how our individual families can be under the same umbrella with our elected officials. We work for you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkVBl_0i968ggN00

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said he wants to establish a conviction review unit to ensure wrongful convictions are corrected. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Steve Mulroy said he feels those impacts each time he speaks with families who lost loved ones to gun violence.

“Every time I speak to a victim’s family, it’s impressed right here,” said Mulroy as he held his hand against his heart. “It’s the kind of pain that violent crime gives people.”

Mulroy said violent crime has risen over the last decade, and part of his plan as DA is to establish a conviction review unit to ensure wrongful convictions are corrected and make the system less racially discriminatory.

“We want to restore confidence in the fairness of our justice system so people will cooperate with law enforcement in a way they have not been in recent years by providing tips, reporting crimes and serving as witnesses,” Mulroy said.

“That type of cooperation is what we need most of all if we’re going to bend the curve on violent crime.”

Mulroy agreed with Hardaway that uniting all community nonviolence organizations to develop an umbrella organization against violence would aid law enforcement in combating violent crime.

Tarik Sugarmon relayed an anecdote about a juvenile in the court system who ended up reoffending.

Sugarmon says this happened due to a lack of response to the immediate urgency of mental health issues, particularly on those in juvenile court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37vbXw_0i968ggN00

“It’s this convergence of anger, pent up rage and economic need,” Juvenile Court Judge Tarik Sugarmon said of juvenile offenders. (Brad Vest/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“The first week I’m on the bench, I am hearing a petition of a young man who they want to transfer to adult court and try him as an adult,” Sugarmon said. “The crime did not involve having shot and killed anyone, but he employed a weapon in the carjacking. He had just turned 15.”

Sugarmon said a mental health evaluation proved the child did have a mental illness and treatment was recommended.

“The ages 9 to 17 is the largest demographic of children committing suicide,” Sugarmon said. “These are children.”

After the child was that the mental health agency did not have the resources to assist him, he was taken to another two agencies, totaling three.

Within that four-month period of seeking mental health treatment options, the child reoffended.

“This time, he used a weapon,” Sugarmon said. “Thankfully, no one was killed, but we failed that child because we didn’t provide him with mental health treatment.”

Sugarmon added that truancy, the combination of low socialization for kids during COVID, along with the personal difficulties of experiencing adolescence, can lead to a lack of self-control and potentially violent behavior in children.

These are children.

Tarik Sugarmon
Juvenile Court Judge

“It’s this convergence of anger, pent-up rage and economic need,” Sugarmon said. “There’s no communication in law enforcement on a regular basis, juvenile court and the school system on a regular basis.

“We need more follow-up with these children.”

Technological improvements in the criminal justice system were also suggested by Sugarmon, who said he noticed immediately after taking office that many ankle bracelets were operationally defective.

Sugarmon also suggested more vocational training for children and nonviolence groups working as mentors in the juvenile court system will help children feel less alone and open their minds to how they may change their life trajectory.

“What is missing in these children’s lives such that crime has gotten as it is? Love,” Sugarmon said. “Kids may not listen to me, but they will listen to someone who has been in their shoes.

“These children are not getting love, and a lot of this will turn that around.”

Comments / 6

Related
WJTV 12

Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge

UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
HERNANDO, MS
WREG

3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was escorted out and will appear again Oct. 18, after the witnesses needed to move the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Shelby County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Shelby County, TN
actionnews5.com

AARP talks signs of workplace age discrimination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are living and staying in the workplace longer. In fact, workers aged 65 and over are the fastest-growing segment of the workforce. That is why AARP is addressing age discrimination in the hiring process and workplace. Bill Rivera, Senior Vice President of Litigation at the...
MEMPHIS, TN
MLK50

This could be history in the making

Because of its namesake, MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is embedded with a sense of history. I mean that, not just because Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a historical figure but because he believed deeply in examining history. This is a man, after all, who said, “We are not makers of history. We are made by history.” Writer and Columbia University School of Journalism dean Jelani Cobb has written about how few people appreciate how King connects “the nation’s contemporary concerns to a genealogy of past ones.”
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Violent Crime#Gun Violence#Mental Health Counseling#Chow Time Buffet#Florence
WREG

3 charged with rape, kidnapping after woman held for 11 hours: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men have been charged after they reportedly kidnapped a woman in the airport area and sexually assaulted her for hours on Friday. Police say the woman was kidnapped in the 3000 block of American Way by an unknown man in a gray Infiniti.  The woman told police that she tried […]
MEMPHIS, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Collierville

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances that led to an officer-involved shooting early Saturday morning in Collierville. Initial reports indicate that just before 2:30 a.m. CT, officers with the Collierville Police Department responded to 10290 Collierville Road in an...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
desotocountynews.com

Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city

Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested

CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Former TN assistant police chief arrested for stalking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Assistant Chief of Police of Moscow, Tennessee, was arrested for stalking a woman in Memphis. Tony Anderson, 37, was arrested September 16. Memphis Police officers responded to a report of stalking at the Ridgeway Station precinct at around 8 p.m. September 14. According to a report from the Memphis Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: Woman slices boyfriend in the stomach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman arguing with her boyfriend at a home in Raleigh stabbed him so hard in the stomach it caused “his entrails to fall out of his body.” Diane Cottrell, 62, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. She is in the Shelby County Jail with no bond set. She has […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Gun, taser, handcuffs and baton stolen from officer’s car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Glock 40, taser, baton, handcuffs, Glock magazines and radio were stolen from a police officer’s car after burglars struck outside of a Memphis restaurant around 8 p.m. Monday night, according to court records from the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two men tried...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Judge grants Brandon Isabelle defense more time to review evidence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and throwing their two-day old baby in the Mississippi River made a brief court appearance Friday. Brandon Isabelle, his hair much shorter, said little as he entered court Friday, only responding when the judge asked his name. His arraignment took only minutes as his attorney, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man carjacked outside Cordova barbershop: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people have been charged after a man’s car was stolen outside of a barbershop in Cordova earlier this month. Police say, on September 14, the victim was walking to his Dodge Charger the Pollards Barber Parlor on Germantown Parkway when an armed man demanded his car keys at gunpoint. On September 23, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Covington Leader

Covington Police charge 12-year-old with threatening violence at schools Thursday

The Covington Police Department announced Friday night it had charged a 12-year-old with making threats of mass violence on school property. Chief Donna Turner said the charge was related to recent social media posts threatening violence at Covington High School and Crestview Middle School on Thursday. CPD increased its presence at schools but many parents checked their students out because they didn’t feel comfortable with them being in attendance.
COVINGTON, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy