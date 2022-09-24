Read full article on original website
#24 Women’s Golf Finishes Fifth at Williams Fall Invitational
The 24th-ranked Middlebury women's golf team finished in a tie for fifth place in a field with several nationally-ranked opponents at the Williams Fall Invitational. New York University won the event with a two-day total of 610, while Amherst followed closely behind, finishing with 617. The Panthers fired a two-day total of 640.
#3 Men’s Tennis Hosts Middlebury Invitational
The third-ranked Middlebury men's tennis team kicked off the fall portion of its season by hosting the seven-team Middlebury Invitational. Four singles and two doubles brackets were contested over the two-day span. HIGHLIGHTS. Julian Wu picked up his first collegiate wins in the B singles bracket. Second-seeded Wu defeated his...
#13 Middlebury Earns Third Place at SLU Invitational
The 13th-ranked Middlebury women's cross country team placed third out of seven teams at the St. Lawrence University Ronald C. Hoffman Invitational. The home team won the event with 22 points, followed by Vassar (42 points) and the Panthers (74 points). COURSE INFORMATION. Location: Canton, N.Y. Distance: 6 kilometers (6K)
McCann Claims Singles B Draw at ITA Regional Championships
The fifth-ranked Middlebury women's tennis team completed three days of competition at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional Championships this weekend. Charlotte McCann highlighted the tournament, claiming the Singles B Draw Title, while doubles duo Sahana Raman and Gena Huang advanced to the quarterfinal round of the main draw.
Women’s Soccer Falls 3-1 At Bowdoin
The Middlebury women's soccer team dropped a 3-1 road contest to Bowdoin, robbing the Polar Bears of a shutout with a tally in the final 10 minutes. There was a flurry of action in the first 10 minutes of the match, with Ellie Bavier and Bowdoin's Rachel Peacock exchanging chances, but neither team was able to break through.
Men’s Soccer Earns Hard-Fought Draw at #11 Bowdoin
The Middlebury men's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw at #11 Bowdoin on Saturday afternoon. Middlebury took an early lead, but the Polar Bears equalized midway through the second half, leaving nothing to separate the two sides. HIGHLIGHTS. Middlebury got on the scoreboard just seven minutes into the match....
Men’s Soccer Cruises Past Bates 3-0
Box Score The Middlebury men's soccer team put together a strong performance on the defensive end to propel them past Bates by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. With today's victory, Middlebury wins the Hedley Reynolds Cup for the second consecutive year. The cup is named after Thomas Hedley Reynolds, who served in administrative roles at both institutions.
#17 Women’s Soccer Blanks Bates
The 17th-ranked Middlebury women's soccer team scored once in each half, easing to a 2-0 victory to wrap up its NESCAC weekend in Maine. The Panthers applied early pressure and looked to get on the scoreboard in the first minute, but a header by Margaret Furman was corralled on the near post by Bobcat goalie Samantha Bunar.
Harlan Tallies 50th Career Win As Quick Start Propels #1 Middlebury Past #11 Bates
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored three times in the opening quarter, topping #11 Bates 4-1. With the triumph, the Panthers tie the program's winning streak with 37 consecutive victories. HIGHLIGHTS. Sadie LeStage opened the scoring for the Panthers with a goal just under five minutes into the game....
#1 Middlebury Breezes Past #13 Bowdoin
The top-ranked Middlebury field hockey team scored on four of its six shots, breezing past 13th-ranked Bowdoin 4-0. The victory marked the 10th-straight triumph for the Panthers over the Polar Bears. HIGHLIGHTS. The Panthers took an early 1-0 lead as part of a penalty corner. Amy Griffin drove to her...
Football Tops Wesleyan 24-10 In Home Opener
The Middlebury football team put up strong performances in every facet of the game en route to a 24-10 home-opening victory over Wesleyan. The Panthers had 346 yards of total offense, denied the Cardinals of all three of their fourth-down conversion attempts and recorded double-digits in both pass breakups and quarterback hurries.
WATCH: EHS math teacher Tammy Gilbert named Outstanding Educator of the Year
ESSEX WESTFORD SCHOOL DISTRICT — Tammy Gilbert, a math teacher at Essex High School, is the district's UVM Outstanding Educator of the Year. The announcement was made during a day of in-service learning for teachers and staff ahead of the 2022-23 school year. Here's what Gilbert's peers said about...
Lake Placid Main Street construction to end soon
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The construction project on Main Street in Lake Placid that has been going on since the beginning of 2021 is now in its last stages. “There’s never a good time to tear up your Main Street, but if there ever was, it’s now with funding from the state and getting ahead of the games,” said Lake Placid Mayor Art Devlin.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
Vermont Tech Announces 40+ Graduates of GE Aviation Apprenticeship Program
GE a world leader in providing aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland, Vermont, announces that its GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Programs graduated 41 apprentices in toolmaking, electrical maintenance, and mechanical maintenance on August 26, 2022. The graduation took place at the Killington Grand Resort Hotel. Patricia...
High peaks get winter preview
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday. It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight. In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported...
Four injured in single-vehicle crash in Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. — Four teens are recovering after being injured in a single-car crash in Tupper Lake. New York State Police said the crash happened on Lake Simond Road on Thursday. The driver and two passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A rear passenger sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was...
Maine has the best corn maze in America, according to USA Today readers
Corn mazes in Massachusetts and Vermont also ranked among the country's best. The most amazing corn maze in the country is in Maine, according to USA Today readers. The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.
High Holidays 2022/5783
Welcome to the landing page for everything High Holidays at Middlebury College and the Havurah of Addison County. This page is where you will find what you need for a reflective, connected, and joyous High Holiday season. Rabbi Ira Schiffer and alumnus cantor Aaron Mendelsohn ‘95 will be leading in-person...
