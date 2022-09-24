Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Maui Hotel & Lodging Association PAC endorses candidates in 2022 General Election
The Board of Directors and Political Action Committee of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association announced its endorsements for state and county candidates in the 2022 General Election. “The following endorsement slate includes candidates that were supported in the Primary and those that have been vetted for the current election,”...
mauinow.com
Maui Economic Opportunity earns BBB Charity Seal
Maui Economic Opportunity had its Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Licensing renewed through August 2023. The 57-year-old Maui County nonprofit meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, which “can be a strong influence on donors when they are making their decisions,” the BBB Wise Giving Alliance said. More than 71% of accredited charities participate in the Charity Seal program.
mauinow.com
Grassroots people’s movement, ʻOnipaʻa 2022 public tour launches
Political hui, ‘Onipa’a 2022, announced the launch of their district tour, with a first public event set for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Kīhei. The hui includes Maui County Council candidates Noelani Ahia, Nara Boone, Jordan Hocker, Gabe Johnson, Robin Knox, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, and Shane Sinenci.
Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maui leads in gun-carry permits; other counties expect to issue soon
Within a month, hundreds of people in Hawaii could be carrying concealed guns. That's based on applications so far at each of Hawaii's four county police departments and each chief's timeline for approving them.
mauinow.com
County office wins award for E Kūpaʻa Kākou, Hawaiian music series
The Maui County Office of Economic Development is the recipient of a national award for its launch and development of E Kūpaʻa Kākou, a Hawaiian Music Series honoring the strength of community. The International Economic Development Council, the largest nonprofit association for professional economic developers in the...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 25, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 25, 2022. May they rest in peace. Glenn Phil Mactagone aka “Macky” 81, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital. Born in Kalaheo, Kauaʻi to Philip B. and Agnes J. Mactagone grew up in Kalihi...
mauinow.com
New report: Hawaiʻi may dodge US recession, but Maui, Kauaʻi will feel brunt of downturn
University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization’s economic forecast released today predicts a mild recession for the US in the first half of next year. One silver lining is that Hawai’i may escape those impacts, thanks to the return of Japanese visitors. However, Maui County and Kauaʻi will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thisweekhawaii.com
Jurassic Empire is on MAUI!
2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
Axis deer crisis grows to 60,000 or more on Maui
Despite the current ongoing efforts to control the growing deer population, experts guess there are about 60,000 or more deer roaming Maui.
Minimum wage increases next month; lawmakers say more is needed
Hawaii’s minimum wage will be increasing from $10.10 to $12 starting October 1, but for some lawmakers, that wage hike still falls short.
mauinow.com
Missing spear fisherman found unresponsive at Nākālele
A 47-year-old Pukalani man was found unresponsive during a search at Nākālele Point on Sunday morning. Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for a report of a missing diver in the area. Authorities say the man was diving/spearfishing before he went missing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best brunch spot in Hawaii in 2022, according to Yelp
In Hawaii, one eatery takes the top spot as the best brunch spot in the state according to Yelpers.
mauinow.com
Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani
As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
mauinow.com
Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash
A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
Comments / 0