Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

Maui Economic Opportunity earns BBB Charity Seal

Maui Economic Opportunity had its Better Business Bureau Charity Seal Licensing renewed through August 2023. The 57-year-old Maui County nonprofit meets the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability, which “can be a strong influence on donors when they are making their decisions,” the BBB Wise Giving Alliance said. More than 71% of accredited charities participate in the Charity Seal program.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Grassroots people's movement, ʻOnipaʻa 2022 public tour launches

Political hui, ‘Onipa’a 2022, announced the launch of their district tour, with a first public event set for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 in Kīhei. The hui includes Maui County Council candidates Noelani Ahia, Nara Boone, Jordan Hocker, Gabe Johnson, Robin Knox, Tamara Paltin, Keani Rawlins-Fernandez, and Shane Sinenci.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Hawaii diver found unresponsive off Maui waters

HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders have ended their search for a missing diver after he was found unresponsive in waters off Nakalele Point. According to the Maui Fire Department, after the diver was found he was brought to shore where medics provided lifesaving treatment. However, despite their efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the […]
PUKALANI, HI
Maui County, HI
mauinow.com

County office wins award for E Kūpaʻa Kākou, Hawaiian music series

The Maui County Office of Economic Development is the recipient of a national award for its launch and development of E Kūpaʻa Kākou, a Hawaiian Music Series honoring the strength of community. The International Economic Development Council, the largest nonprofit association for professional economic developers in the...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Sept. 25, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Sept. 25, 2022. May they rest in peace. Glenn Phil Mactagone aka “Macky” 81, of Wailuku, Maui, passed away on Sept. 11, 2022 at Maui Memorial Hospital. Born in Kalaheo, Kauaʻi to Philip B. and Agnes J. Mactagone grew up in Kalihi...
WAILUKU, HI
thisweekhawaii.com

Jurassic Empire is on MAUI!

2 hour increments 5-7pm or 7-9pm, Dinosaur walk through is indoors and takes 20 min to an hour. Rides and activities are optional. Start with a fossil dig, ride a Tyrannosaurs Rex, check out more than 50 life size dinosaurs that will roar, move and keep the kids mesmerized with the realistic animatronics. If the kiddies get a little scared they can check out the bounce houses (bring socks for the kids) and remote control race tracks and ATV activities. Some attractions have height and weight restrictions. Scan the QR Code at the entrance that will show you how to pronounce the dinosaur names and interesting facts as you walk through the exhibit.
KAHULUI, HI
mauinow.com

Missing spear fisherman found unresponsive at Nākālele

A 47-year-old Pukalani man was found unresponsive during a search at Nākālele Point on Sunday morning. Rescue crews were dispatched to the scene shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, for a report of a missing diver in the area. Authorities say the man was diving/spearfishing before he went missing.
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Update/located: Maui police say mother and son were last known to be in Pukalani

As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, the Maui Police Department has made contact with Michaela Gomez and her four-year-old son, Kanawai Texeria. The department extended thanks to the public for their assistance. The mother and son were the subject of a personal assistance-type case, and Maui police issued a notice on Monday, seeking help from the public in locating them.
PUKALANI, HI
mauinow.com

Kahului man suffers fatal injuries in deadly Maui Lani crash

A 74-year-old Kahului man suffered fatal injuries in a deadly crash on Maui Lani Parkway Wednesday afternoon. The single vehicle collision was reported at 2:22 p.m. on Sept. 14, 2022, at the intersection of Maui Lani Parkway and Kuikahi Drive in Kahului. Police say a preliminary investigation reveals that a...
KAHULUI, HI

