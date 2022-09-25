Read full article on original website
Hogs need bounceback game from KJ Jefferson against Alabama
KJ Jefferson did not play poorly the last time out against Texas A&M, but No. 20 Arkansas (3-1, 1-1 SEC) will need its playmaking quarterback to be at his best this weekend when the Hogs host No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC) in Fayetteville (Ark.). Against the Aggies, Jefferson finished...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
SEC Shorts Boots Arkansas Out of the Top 10 Meeting Room
Tennessee goes hard as it crashes the party shortly after Hogs leave
VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL David Hicks on even of announcement
One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech
Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
Colorado Commit Updates: Wesley Watson recaps official visit with Buffaloes
After catching his fifth touchdown as a senior and helping College Station (Texas) A&M Consolidated to a win at Georgetown last weekend, receiver Wesley Watson hopped on a plane and took his official visit to Colorado. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Watson has been verbally committed to the Buffaloes since June 27.
Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
talkbusiness.net
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
Do You Know About The ‘Little Golden Gate’ Bridge In Arkansas?
I am all about going out and exploring the cool things that Arkansas has to offer and I am excited about what I just found. Did you know that there is a Little Golden Gate Bridge in Arkansas?. So if you are like me and I was just a little...
ourchanginglives.com
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Capital murder arrest made in connection to missing woman’s disappearance in Fayetteville
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder and disappearance of 28-year-old Allison Maria Castro.
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
