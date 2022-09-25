ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

arkansasrazorbacks.com

Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

VIP Intel: The latest on 5-star DL David Hicks on even of announcement

One of the top prospects in the country is set to make his college announcement on Wednesday and it is one that Texas A&M fans will be watching closely. Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks has been one of the Aggies' top target for several years now. And the state of Texas' top prospect has shown a ton of reciprocal interest in that time as well. That includes a pair of back-to-back weekend visits for games this month.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman puts A&M loss into perspective in postgame speech

Arkansas lost a heartbreaker to Texas A&M on Saturday night at AT&T Stadium on Arlington, Texas, 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 to play in the game but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit the top of the right upright and dropped harmlessly into the end zone.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Everything Jimbo Fisher said after A&M's big win over Arkansas

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media last night after the Aggies' 23-21 win over Arkansas. His team was down 14-7 late in the second quarter when Hogs' quarterback KJ Jefferson fumbled, Tyreek Chappell picked it up, and then eventually lateraled to Demani Richardson who finished off a 98 yard return for a touchdown. The play totally changed the tone of the contest and eventually propelled A&M to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
beckersasc.com

Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M

John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
SPRINGDALE, AR
