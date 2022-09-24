ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Tom Neiderer
2d ago

They should watch the videos of NYC mayor and Nancy Pelosi getting Booed at huge outdoor concert last night! But they never will because only Fox is covering it.

Mark
2d ago

Apparently they are rich and can afford high taxes. Or maybe just plain stupid. Hmmm. Hard one

Guest # 46
2d ago

Where are their signs that say we support open borders, and flooding the country with illegals.??????

NorthcentralPA.com

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers...
HARRISBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Without gift ban, Harrisburg is the Wild West

When an elected official receives something, there are different ways to look at it. It might be a completely legal donation. These follow election laws and are documented accordingly. If you want to know if Person X donated to Politician Y, there is a database to search to find an answer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro

Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Josh Shapiro
Gettysburg Connection

Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died

Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO

Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Satanic Temple event held at Northern High School

DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, the After School Satan Club hosted a Satanic Temple event at Northern York High School. The event was in the works for months and was approved by the Northern York County School Board back in August. Dozens of people from the community stood outside...
DILLSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Library Funding 101

As the Adams County Library System’s Finance Director, I frequently hear about a common misconception: “What do you even do? Aren’t the library’s finances managed by the County Controller’s office?” Well, no. Library workers aren’t Adams County employees. We’re a nonprofit, just like United Way or the Red Cross. The follow-up question is usually “So you need to fundraise raise all of your money?” The answer to that is sort of, most of it.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Franklin Graham brings ‘God Loves You Tour’ to York Expo

Franklin Graham brought his “God Loves You Tour” to the York Expo Center on Sunday where he was welcomed by more than 9,200 spectators. “God loves you. If you don’t remember anything else — remember God loves you,” Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, told the crowd.
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

‘Unholy Schoolhouse’ brings campus nightmares to life at former Bishop McDevitt school

Booming church bells and heavy dust greet those entering the torn-down halls of the old Bishop McDevitt building, currently home to haunted attractions for the fall season. The building, owned by The Bridge Eco Villiage, will be fully renovated in the coming years to become home, work, educational and entertainment community spaces. But first, Rotten Concept of Reading took hold of the building to create two haunted attractions to entertain the Harrisburg community.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Bob Turk is leaving WJZ after five decades

BALTIMORE -- Weather man Bob Turk, the "Sunshine Kid" and a presence in Baltimore homes for years, is leaving WJZ after five decades with the station.In a message shared on his Twitter account, Turk said his long career allowed him to combine two of his loves: weather and the city of Baltimore."When I look back, it wasn't just my passion for weather, it was the love I have for the people of Baltimore," he wrote. "This is the city where I was born and raised. This is where I raised my family. There is no other city in the world...
BALTIMORE, MD
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

