Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO