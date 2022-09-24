Read full article on original website
Productive pass catchers are keeping most of Arizona’s promising freshmen on the sideline
The Arizona Wildcats have a good problem within their pass-catching corps. Arizona has several talented freshmen who play wide receiver and tight end. But only one of them, Tetairoa McMillan, is playing a substantial number of snaps because the veterans above them on the depth chart are playing at such a high level.
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-31 loss to the Cal Golden Bears
Every week throughout the season, we take a look back at the Arizona Wildcats’ previous game after re-watching it via the TV broadcast. Here are five key takeaways from the UA’s 49-31 loss at Cal on Saturday:. 1. INDEFENSIBLE. Arizona had so many issues on run defense, it’s...
5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday
Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
Arizona opens up as 18-point favorite in Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado
As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are favorites for their Pac-12 home opener against the winless Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Arizona (2-2) is an 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes (0-4), according to Caesar's Sportsbook, which marks the first time the Wildcats are favored to win a conference game since the home game against Oregon State in 2019; UA lost to the Beavers 56-38.
Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-31 loss to Cal
The Arizona Wildcats lost to Cal 49-31 Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s setback:. * Arizona had won the previous six meetings against Cal. Every game had been decided by seven or fewer points. The last double-figure margin in the series came in 2008, when the Wildcats defeated the Bears 42-27 in Tucson.
Live updates: Arizona Wildcats vs. Cal Golden Bears
Arizona (2-1) kicks off the Pac-12 schedule against the Cal Golden Bears (2-1) Saturday afternoon in Berkeley. Follow the Arizona Daily Star's live coverage here:
Salpointe Catholic clubs Cienega; Pusch RIdge Christian suffers first loss
Eight penalties for 100 yards bogged down Salpointe Catholic in the opening half of its showdown with Cienega on Friday night, but the Lancers cleaned up the self-inflicted errors in the second half to cruise past the Bobcats 37-13. Salpointe committed just one penalty in the second half. The Lancers...
