FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5
Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
BM5: 2022 Buckeyes look like a complete team | How concerned about JSN injury, if at all?
It is a jam-packed edition of the Wednesday 5ish as Matt Baxendell joins Dave Biddle. Among the topics covered:. * Ohio State looks like a complete team on both sides of the ball this season, and they still have room to improve. We like where the Buckeyes are at one-third of the way through the regular season.
Ohio State's Justice Sueing feels '110 percent' with something to prove after missing nearly all of 2021-22
The last time Ohio State fans saw Justice Sueing, the forward was not all that impressive. Suing played in two games for the Buckeyes in 2021-22, averaging 15.5 minutes and registering a total of 12 points and seven rebounds. After those first two games of the year, the Scarlet and...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton reveals message to Jyaire Brown following early penalty vs. Wisconsin
Ohio State DB Jyaire Brown had an early mistake against Wisconsin that cost the defense some penalty yards. Ohio State DB coach Tim Walton talked about how Brown handled that moment per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Brown was called for pass interference in the 2nd quarter of the game....
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt explains why Ohio State has become 'a national championship waiting to happen'
Joel Klatt thinks that Ohio State could have what it takes to bring a national title back to Columbus. He explained why he thinks the Buckeyes could make it happen on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Many Ohio State will tell you what the issue with the team has...
How will the Camp Randall crowd greet former UW coach Bret Bielema on Saturday?
MADISON, Wis. — What kind of reception will Bret Bielema receive when he coaches at Camp Randall Stadium for the first time since abruptly leaving the Wisconsin Badgers for Arkansas in 2012?. It's not a pressing question ahead of the Badgers' (2-2) matchup against Bielema's Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)....
Stat Pack: Where Ohio State stands statistically after Week 4
If there was any question heading into this weekend, it is certainly college football season. If they hadn't already, teams across the country got conference play going this week, which means the cupcakes are out of the way and now is the time of year when we start to get a better sense of where teams fit.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Wisconsin
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema isn't exactly interested in the conversation, but he's about to return to Wisconsin for the first time since stepping down as the head football coach in 2012. Of course, Bielema, now the coach at Illinois, would prefer the attention be on the Illini (3-1) ahead...
OSU Athletic Director invites LeBron to play football for Buckeyes
That got the attention of OSU's Athletic Director who responded back with an answer and an invitation.
myfox28columbus.com
Welcome, Baby Rush!
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
This Ohio City Uses More Curse Words Than Any Other City in the Country
Well, sh*t. It seems like lots of folks love their curse words. Especially in Ohio.
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
Hurricane Ian’s potential impact on Central Ohio this weekend
LATEST ON IAN & ITS TRACK: Hurricane Ian is currently a Category 4 Hurricane, packing sustained wind speeds of 155 MPH, which puts the storm just shy of a Category 5 Hurricane, which is when wind speeds reach 157 MPH. Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida sometime late Wednesday morning and into […]
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
kciiradio.com
Columbus High School Homecoming Underway
Homecoming began this week for Columbus Community School District. Festivities commenced with the coronation on Sunday, September 25. Daniel Martinez was elected as King, and Victoria Howell was crowned as Homecoming Queen. The Court also includes Tristin Miller, Ethan Palmer, Christian Colby, Dante Zuniga, Miriam Ruvalcalba, Sara Vela, Linda Sui, and Emma Humphreys.
Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
WKYC
Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison
POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken
There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
