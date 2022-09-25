ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ryan Day updates injury status for multiple Ohio State DBs entering Week 5

Ryan Day has had a limited group available for Ohio State’s secondary to begin the 2022 season. After entering the year with concerns for the group, multiple pieces have missed time through Week 4. Fortunately, Day is expecting at least a couple of pieces back for Saturday’s game against...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Welcome, Baby Rush!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There's a new addition to the Good Day Columbus Family! Cameron and Katie Fontana welcomed baby Rush last week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
kciiradio.com

Columbus High School Homecoming Underway

Homecoming began this week for Columbus Community School District. Festivities commenced with the coronation on Sunday, September 25. Daniel Martinez was elected as King, and Victoria Howell was crowned as Homecoming Queen. The Court also includes Tristin Miller, Ethan Palmer, Christian Colby, Dante Zuniga, Miriam Ruvalcalba, Sara Vela, Linda Sui, and Emma Humphreys.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tee Jaye’s closes restaurant in Reynoldsburg

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — A Tee Jaye’s Country Place restaurant on Brice Road closed its doors on Friday due to losses after the COVID-19 pandemic. “We closed Brice Road on Friday Sept. 23 due to COVID,” said Dayna Sandsten, spokesperson for Tee Jaye’s. “That was our only restaurant that never recovered from 2020! We stayed […]
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Korean Restaurants In Columbus, From BBQ To Fried Chicken

There’s never been a better time to be a fan of Korean food in Columbus. Unlike many other east Asian foods which typically followed mass waves of immigration, Korean food took a little bit longer to gain a foothold here in the United States. Thanks to relatable foods like fried chicken, Korean barbeque, and food trucks, Midwesterners have embraced this flavorful style of cooking.
COLUMBUS, OH
