Wales relegated from Nations League’s top tier following Poland defeat
Wales’ World Cup send-off ended in a 1-0 defeat to Poland and relegation from the Nations League’s top tier.Karol Swiderski, just as he had done when the two sides met in Wroclaw in June, came up with a second-half winner to seal Wales’ demotion to League B.Wales needed victory in Cardiff to secure their place in the top flight of European football and relegate Poland to the second tier.FT | 🏴 0-1 🇵🇱Sgôr Terfynol! Cymru will return to League B... ...But we still have the World Cup!!! #TogetherStronger | #WALPOL pic.twitter.com/qujapv0Uur— Wales 🏴 (@Cymru) September 25, 2022But Poland stood firm...
FIFA・
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
BBC
Scotland 'not short of issues' before Ukraine decider in Nations League
Venue: Cracovia Stadium, Krakow Date: Tuesday, 27 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST. Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on BBC One Scotland from 22:45. Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he's "not short of issues" before Tuesday's Nations League decider...
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Hungary 0-2 Italy: Roberto Mancini's side bounce back from World Cup heartache to seal place in Nations League finals, with Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco on target in Budapest
Italy claimed a place in the Nations League final four with a 2-0 win away to Hungary thanks to goals by Giacomo Raspadori and Federico Dimarco in their last League A-Group 3 game on Monday. European champions Italy, who missed out on a place at the World Cup in Qatar,...
England 3-3 Germany: player ratings from the Nations League game | Jacob Steinberg
Jude Bellingham stood out for Gareth Southgate’s side while Kai Havertz was Germany’s best at Wembley in the 3-3 draw
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Cristiano Ronaldo Suffers Bloody Injury But Portugal Win Big Thanks To His Man United Co-Stars
Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes were the stars of the show against the Czech Republic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
CBS Sports
Portugal vs. Spain live stream: UEFA Nations League prediction, TV channel, how to watch Ronaldo online, odds
Portugal host Spain on Tuesday with a two-point lead in UEFA Nations League A Group 2 knowing that a draw will send them into the final phase. The Portuguese lead the Spanish after Switzerland beat Luis Enrique's men 2-1 in Zaragoza and the pair drew last time out ahead of this meeting. A 4-0 win in Prague means that Fernando Santos' men must be considered favorites to progress.
UEFA・
Fans in stitches as Italy icon Del Piero seems to think Shaun Wright-Phillips played for England in Nations League loss
ALESSANDRO DEL PIERO gave gloomy England fans a small moment of comic relief on Friday night when he mistakenly thought Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for the Three Lions. The Juventus legend, 47, was a pundit for Channel 4 as his home nation of Italy took on Gareth Southgate's side at the San Siro.
Pride on the line as England hosts Germany in WCup warmup
BERLIN (AP) — Two teams with battered pride face each other at Wembley Stadium on Monday as England hosts Germany for a World Cup audition in the Nations League. England is already certain to finish bottom of Group A3 and drop out of the top tier of the Nations League after losing to Italy on Friday.
Is Greece vs Northern Ireland on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
Defeat for Northern Ireland in Greece could condemn Ian Baraclough’s side to a place in the relegation playouts of the Nations League.The visitors are level on points with Cyprus at the bottom of Group C2 with one game left to play.Greece are already secure in a promotion place atop the group.Kosovo are the other team in relegation danger - wins for Cyprus and Northern Ireland would drop the Dardanians to bottom after Josh Magennis’ late winner on Saturday.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Greece vs Northern Ireland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm...
