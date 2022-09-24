Defeat for Northern Ireland in Greece could condemn Ian Baraclough’s side to a place in the relegation playouts of the Nations League.The visitors are level on points with Cyprus at the bottom of Group C2 with one game left to play.Greece are already secure in a promotion place atop the group.Kosovo are the other team in relegation danger - wins for Cyprus and Northern Ireland would drop the Dardanians to bottom after Josh Magennis’ late winner on Saturday.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When and where is it?Greece vs Northern Ireland is due to kick-off at 7.45pm...

