sacredheartpioneers.com
Kipperman and Bovardi Earn NEC Honors
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Senior goalkeeper Elyssa Kipperman and first-year Morgan Bovardi earned Northeast Conference accolades for their performances this week, for Sacred Heart women's soccer. Kipperman was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Week, and Bovardi was named the Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. Kipperman...
NewsTimes
Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses dies after battle with cancer
The CIAC reported Bloomfield boys basketball coach Kevin Moses died on Monday. Facebook tributes began to pour in later on Monday in honor of the coach who had a A GoFundMe Page was established on Sunday revealing he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Colon Cancer. Moses’ death comes just six months after he coached Bloomfield to the CIAC Division IV state championship.
NewsTimes
Ex-Hillhouse hoop standout Kaseem Johnson named head boys basketball coach at Amistad
Another member of the Hillhouse boys basketball coaching fraternity has landed a varsity head coaching job. And he remains in the Elm City. Kaseem Johnson, a former standout player and assistant with the Academics, has taken over as head coach at Amistad in New Haven. This is the first head position for Johnson, 35, who graduated from Hillhouse in 2004.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Another Record Day for Pioneer Goalies
SHELTON, Conn. — Two games and two career-high days for Sacred Heart goalies. That can happen when you open your season against No. 9 Clarkson. on Friday, saw sophomore Carly Greene turn aside 39 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights at the Rinks at Shelton. Graduate...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men’s Tennis Participates at Fairfield Invitational
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's tennis team wrapped up the weekend at the Fairfield Invitational, that took place from Sept. 23 through Sept. 25. Two Pioneers registered two victories apiece in singles. Sophomore Darius Efhekter notched wins over Quinnipiac's Ayato Arkaki (6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 10-7) and Fairfield's Will O'Brien (6-4, 6-4). Sophomore Matya Venel took two against St. Francis Brooklyn's Diego Garcia Gil (6-4, 6-3) and Quinnipiac's Andreas Whelan (6-4, 6-7 (4-7) 10-7). First years Aryn Alla andPaul Goncalves picked up the first single wins of their collegiate careers. Alla beat Quinnipiac's Kemel Karagozoglu at scores of 4-6, 7-5, 10-8. Goncalves registered the victory with against Fairfield's Alex Aguiar with 4-6, 6-3, 10-6.
NewsTimes
The Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll: For first time since 2015, Southington is No. 1... but barely
In his column after Southington’s huge, come-from-behind win at then-top-ranked Greenwich, GameTimeCT columnist Jeff Jacobs said at least seven teams had a legitimate claim to the top spot in the GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll. The voters didn’t go so far as a seven-way tie, but six teams got...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Governor Lamont Congratulates 4 Connecticut Schools Named ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’
It's cool to hear a good "way to go" from your boss every once in a while, and recently four Connecticut schools were named "National Blue Ribbon Schools" so Governor Lamont sent out a press release to congratulate them. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program is a part of the...
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Register Citizen
GNW Co-Op football shuts out Wilby in first NVL home game
WINSTED — Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic, led by three touchdowns from Freddie Camp, issued an emphatic statement to its new league, the NVL, in a 35-0 home-opening win over Wilby Saturday afternoon at Van Why Field. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Coach Scott Salius told his team. “That was the...
Register Citizen
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
Register Citizen
Despite loss and job cuts, Yale New Haven Health still eyes three new hospitals — 'at this point'
NEW HAVEN — Yale New Haven Health System's plan to buy three new hospitals in Waterbury, Vernon and Manchester wasn't impacted by an anticipated $300 million loss, an expected $250 million budget deficit and 155 job cuts "at this point." Senior Vice President Vin Petrini said the health system's...
Sound on Sound Music Fest in Bridgeport Called ‘S— Show’ by Attendees
Bridgeport, CT was the site of the "Sound on Sound" music festival this past weekend (9/24/22 - 9/25/22) and by most accounts, it didn't go well. The show had multiple headlining acts like the Dave Matthews Band, Stevie Nicks and the Lumineers, but attendees say it was hard to hear them due to sound issues. That is not the only complaint to come out of the weekend. Below are fan complaints from a Facebook page called "Sound on Sound - Ants Marching."
Bridgeport complex seniors blast company's towing practices
Seniors and people with disabilities who live at a Bridgeport complex said they are upset over a company's towing practices.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
Register Citizen
Shelton welcomes new zoning enforcement officer
SHELTON — The zoning office remains one of the busiest in the city, and that’s just the way Ron Baia likes it. Baia was recently hired as the city’s new zoning enforcement officer and is one of several new hires in the department to help ease the workload for Zoning Administrator Alex Rossetti, who has manned a skeleton crew for months while applications continue to stream through the door.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Reading The M&Tea Leaves – No Matter What, The Community Could Bank On David Carson
David Ellis Adams Carson knows what it’s like to stare down financial adversity and come out stronger while others withered away. Immigrant, trained actuary and successful insurance executive, Carson transitioned to banking leader in the 1980s becoming chief executive of People’s Bank. New England’s economy hit the rocks around 1990 and with it a storm of bank closings.
