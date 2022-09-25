ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Depop Seller Offering $5 Absolution Online Created A Mess Of Catholic Discourse

By Kelsey Weekman
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCN1X_0i95nBsP00

[INSERT 5][INSERT 6]

This is an excerpt from Please Like Me , BuzzFeed News’ newsletter about influencers and internet culture. You can sign up here . In our column, Niche Drama, we discuss online community micro dramas.

The yassification of Catholicism is well under way, and now it has officially spread to Depop, a trendy thrifting app.

A seller went viral on Twitter on Sept. 19 for offering $5 “Catholic confession readings” to “coquette angelic girls.” They deleted their account before BuzzFeed News could reach out for comment, but screenshots on Twitter and Reddit dating back to Aug. 16 remain.

[INSERT 1]

The listing is a rich tapestry of religion and internet-brained buzzwords. The seller, who says they are a private Catholic school student confirmed and baptized in a Roman Catholic church, promises to perform all penances kneeled at a “holy table.” They also tagged words like “bimbo core,” “bambi,” and “lolita” to attract people drawn to the aesthetics of youthful femininity.

“i thought this was an app to buy other people’s used sweatshirts,” one Twitter user wrote . “And absolution for your immortal soul,” the post’s original tweeter responded.

“There are at least two or three things that are cause for immediate excommunication here,” one critic wrote . Another called on Martin Luther to start a new Reformation. Others admired the hustle.

[INSERT 2]

Offering amateur absolution over the internet is not a trend, but reclaiming Catholic imagery for aesthetic purposes is gaining popularity. The Met Gala challenged celebrities to channel Catholic fashion inspiration in 2018. Vox declared Catholicism to be an “alt status symbol” ripe for memeing in June. Part of the appeal in the religion’s imagery, per i-D, is that Catholicism has no overt racial ties. In a controversial op-ed, the New York Times credited the appeal of a brief Catholic “LARP” to Dimes Square, a small enclave of Manhattanites whose power gets regularly debated .

[INSERT 3]

The discourse sparked by the viral Depop listing is indicative of all Catholic drama — there’s beef between Catholics, people who appreciate the religion’s aesthetics, and those who dislike the whole institution. The arguments about what’s sincere, what’s respectful, and what’s problematic about people reclaiming one of the most powerful religions of all time probably won’t make any significant advancement in the comments of a Depop listing.

The monetization of Catholic guilt is nothing new — this innovator just made it a little more “dasha nekrasova red scare podcast catholic girl trad wife aesthetic fawn bambi coquette Russian bimbo core Slavic girl” than before.

[INSERT 4]

teenage girls selling fake sacrament of penance and reconciliation on depop about to trigger a second reformation

@roselyddon 05:17 PM - 19 Sep 2022

martin luther gonna post a 95 part tik tok rebuttal where he just points at words that show up on the screen and plays with his hair.https://t.co/1vdgDfkr7d

@MsEmilyEdwards 08:32 PM - 19 Sep 2022

if everyone in Dimes Square is Catholic all of a sudden then how come Notre Dame sweatshirts are still selling for less than $40 on Depop? something isn’t adding up.

@teamsweeting 03:31 PM - 09 Aug 2022

Comments / 1

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

Secret "Time Machine" Hidden in the Vatican Helped a Priest Go Back in Time To Observe the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

Father Ernetti allegedly went back in time and photographed the crucifixion of Jesus ChristUniverse Inside You/YouTube. The idea of time travel has been fantasized about by many science fiction writers and other historians who endorse the possibility of time travel. Despite a large number of stories about “time travel experiments”, there is one that stands out due to the large attention it has received.
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Absolution#Catholic School#Lsb Insert 5#Catholicism#Roman Catholic
Alissa Rose

Man claims to be Jesus Christ living in Australia

A man named Alan John Miller believes that he is Jesus Christ himself. Alan John Miller is an Australian former computer engineer who claims to be the reincarnation of Jesus. Alan John Miller is a divorced father of two who claims to have been Jesus Christ in a past life. He also claimed that his first marriage ended as he began to recall details of the supposed reincarnation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Andrei Tapalaga

The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses

The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Wrote the Bible?

The more we search historical records, the more questions are raisedIgor Link/Pixabay. One if not the biggest question in all religions that follow the bible is, who exactly wrote it? Many theories have risen over centuries by scholars who tried to answer this question, but only more questions have been brought up. This issue focuses specifically on the Hebrew Bible, or as Christians know it the Old Testament.
Fox News

Preachers talk about Christianity. Queen Elizabeth went out and lived it

Christmas lunch, for many British families, has regularly concluded with everyone gathering around the television to hear the Queen’s annual message to the nation and the Commonwealth. About twenty years ago it was widely reported that some of Her Majesty’s advisors had suggested to her that, now that Britain...
WORLD
deseret.com

Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people

Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

External Biblical Sources That Try To Justify the Existence of Jesus

Historical texts from After Christ's era justify his existence.Falco/Pixabay. Many historians and theologists agree that there are huge gaps in the biblical literature that is used as justification or hard evidence for Jesus' existence. It is not just texts from the biblical era, but also many from the AD era that is contradicting themselves in the information or simply missing context to actually define who it is referring to.
Rolling Stone

‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul.’ Shouts Amen Hallelujah to Moral Hypocrisy

In gangster movies, it’s the moment that we see a Mob wife proudly snaking her arms into the sleeves of a gorgeous fur or a decked-out piece of jewelry that sells the point: There’s no such thing as innocence when you’re complicit. Even the people married to monsters have a price. Adamma Ebo’s debut feature Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul. (which is now in theaters and streaming on Peacock) is about the Black church, not gangsters, but it has a similar moment, with the embattled Lee-Curtis Childs (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife Trinitie (Regina Hall) stepping into their oversized closet and putting all their finest threads on display, impressed with themselves, high on God’s abundance. “There’s just something about a pastor in Prada,” Trinitie says. “It just gives you chills.” You wouldn’t know from this moment that Pastor Childs is in the news for having inappropriate sexual affairs with younger men in his congregation, or that rumors are flying about his potentially settling this matter out of court, or that, because of this, the Childs’ megachurch, Wander the Greater Paths, is on hiatus while the good pastor gathers himself and revs up for a relaunch that should help mend his flailing public image.
RELIGION
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy