Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Wichita man arrested following cutting incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -WPD has arrested 39-year-old Samuel Burns of Wichita following an investigation into a cutting incident in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania. Interference with law enforcement. Criminal threat. At approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday, WPD officers were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
KWCH.com
Woman sought in connection with 2020 deadly shooting arrested for murder
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Records from the Sedgwick County Jail show a woman wanted in connection with an August 2020 deadly shooting at the Baby Dolls club in north Wichita is in custody. Booking details with the jail show first-degree murder among the arresting charges against 31-year-old Autumn Shanequa Metcalf.
Wichita man arrested for stabbing another man over 30 times
A man from Wichita has been arrested by the Wichita Police Department (WPD) after stabbing another man over 30 times.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man sentenced in connection to fatal swatting
A Wichita man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal swatting incident from 2017. Shane Gaskill pled guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors say Gaskill gave Casey Viner, of Ohio, his old address which was used in a swatting call made by Tyler Barris, of California. This was the current address of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police who thought they were responding to a hostage situation. This was the first fatal swatting incident in the U.S.
KWCH.com
Wichita police work to identify man accused of taking photos of women in changing rooms
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department needs your help to identify a man accused of taking photos of females in changing rooms. Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County said the alleged crime happened around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, at a department store in east Wichita. If you...
Police: Victims say they were shot at in Wichita park
Wichita police are on the scene of a shooting in the 2200 block of S. Market, near Blake Street.
Winfield man dies in Jeep crash Tuesday
A 49-year-old Winfield man died when his Jeep crashed a couple of miles south of Winfield Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
McPherson County Crime Stoppers looking for burglar who hid in bathroom ceiling
McPherson County Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspected burglar.
kfdi.com
Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita
A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
KWCH.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officials release new details on cause of Newton apartment fire
HARVEY COUNTY—Investigators have determined the cause of Sunday's fire at Fox Meadows Apartments, 720 West 12th Street in Newton, as undetermined with no criminal activity suspected, according to Newton Fire and EMS. The fire marshal is working with the property owner to get the building secured. Units 101 and...
Off-duty WPD detective arrested after city bus crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A detective with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was arrested following a crash involving a city bus Friday night. According to a news release sent out by WPD, just before midnight, officers were dispatched to a non-injury accident at W Douglas Ave and S Waco St involving a City of Wichita […]
No probation for Wichita gamer involved in deadly swatting; judge orders prison instead
Shane Gaskill has asked that he be imprisoned at a penitentiary close to his family in Kansas so they can visit, court records show.
classiccountry1070.com
Authorities Need Help Identifying Man Accused of Taking Photos of Women in Changing Rooms
Wichita Police and CrimeStoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County need your help identifying the man pictured below. He is accused of illegally taking photos of women in changing rooms at a department store in East Wichita on Sept. 7th. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. that day. If you have any information...
KWCH.com
Chase with motorcycle ends in crash, one hurt
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A police chase late Saturday involving a motorcycle ends in a crash at Sedgwick County Park. Wichita Police tell us a driver reported several motorcycles surrounding and kicking his vehicle near 17th and Tyler just before 1100 p.m. When officers arrived, they found several motorcycles and...
KAKE TV
'This is very traumatic for us': Family of Wichita man remember his life following deadly shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The family of a 21-year-old Wichita man who police say was shot and killed nearly two weeks ago at a south Wichita mobile home park say his loss has been difficult to process. The shooting happened at around 1:30 a.m. on September 15 in the 4500...
classiccountry1070.com
Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash
A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning
RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
Comments / 0