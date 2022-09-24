ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there’s still no apology

By Fox Wilmington
foxwilmington.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marquez, TX
Del Rio, TX
Government
Del Rio, TX
Elections
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Chris Magnus
Business Insider

Michael Cohen says Trump may have already given away top-secret information from documents he brought around the world

Michael Cohen believes Trump may have given away classified information while traveling. The Washington Post had reported that Trump would take unorganized boxes of documents overseas. Cohen posited that Trump likely took the documents with him for "nefarious reasons." Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer for 12 years,...
POTUS
WCCO News Talk 830

One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal

One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Patrol#Immigration Policy#Election Local#Migrant Crisis#Whips#Mexico#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Haitian#Democrats#Homeland Security
NBC News

The GOP's myth of an 'open border'

The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Elections
Fox News

MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’

MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
IMMIGRATION
Business Insider

Trump said he could declassify documents with his mind, but he may have also accidentally admitted to taking them 'intentionally,' NYT reporter says

Former President Donald Trump said Presidents could declassify documents "even by thinking about it." Based on a previous interview, a political analyst says he may have "intended to send the boxes of materials." Trump's claim may go against the idea that documents ended up in his home accidentally. CNN political...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy