A year after Biden falsely accused Border Patrol agents of whipping migrants, there’s still no apology

Jean-Pierre: 'I certainly don't need lectures' about southern border
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down a criticism from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) Tuesday regarding her past comments about migration at the southern border.
'I certainly don't need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border': Karine Jean-Pierre slaps down Ted Cruz's request for her to visit Texas and see migrants crossing into the U.S. on foot
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had a clap ready Tuesday after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz invited her to visit the southern border after her comment last week that migrants weren't 'walking' into the country. Jean-Pierre, a former national spokeswoman for MoveOn, said she had already been to the border...
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
ICE official testifies Biden administration removing a fraction of the migrants that Obama removed
EXCLUSIVE: A top Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) official admitted that the Biden administration has removed a fraction of the amount of illegal migrants in the last decade compared to previous administrations. Executive Associate Director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Corey Price testified under oath during a Sept. 9...
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
The Justice Department is investigating Trump's handling of classified government documents. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday that if Trump is prosecuted there will be riots. Graham said federal law enforcement has a "double standard" when it comes to Trump. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said Sunday there will be riots if...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia, the leader of Latinos for Trump, has a theory on why Trump has been facing troubles. Gracia said she thought Trump was being "attacked" because he may have "offended the Lord." She said on a podcast that Trump needs to "get on his knees" to pray and repent...
Donald Trump is back at Mar-a-Lago and raging about FBI agents not taking off their shoes while searching his bedroom
On Sunday night, former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to fume about the FBI's raid of Mar-a-Lago, accusing agents of not taking off their shoes when searching his bedroom. Trump announced earlier on Sunday that he would "soon be heading" to Mar-a-Lago. He wrote that he wanted to...
Trump described himself as a 'former' president in a Fox News interview then immediately tried to take it back
Trump referred to himself as "former" president in a Fox News interview, then quickly reversed. "I hate to use the word 'former,' because I have a lot of problems with what happened," he added. Trump has yet to admit losing the 2020 election in public, though reports said he has...
Michael Cohen says Trump may have already given away top-secret information from documents he brought around the world
Michael Cohen believes Trump may have given away classified information while traveling. The Washington Post had reported that Trump would take unorganized boxes of documents overseas. Cohen posited that Trump likely took the documents with him for "nefarious reasons." Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's personal lawyer for 12 years,...
One in four Republicans think Donald Trump did something illegal
One in four Republicans think former President Donald Trump did something either illegal or unethical in keeping government materials with him when he left office. A new NPR NewsHour/Marist national poll suggests that 44% of Americans think Trump did something illegal when he held onto documents after leaving the Presidency, some of which were classified.
50 migrants arrive at Vice President Kamala Harris' residence, 6 more buses to NYC
Around 50 more migrants got off a bus outside Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in Washington, D.C., Saturday. Six more buses also arrived in New York City, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border. The six buses were from El Paso, Port Authority officials told Fox News.
New phone, huge diss: Mike Lindell spotted with cell after claiming FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was seen using a cellphone at former President Donald Trump's Ohio rally on Saturday, days after claiming the FBI had seized his phone.
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Video captures migrants in camo scaling Arizona wall after Harris says border secure
Illegal migrants dressed in full camouflage were spotted by Fox News cameras being lowered over an Arizona border wall Tuesday by human smugglers. The illegal border crossings happened just days after Vice President Kamala Harris claimed the nation's borders were "secure." The video is only the latest incident of illegal...
NBC Video: ‘2M illegals cross US border’ – Kamala responds: ‘Border is secure’
Vice President Kamala Harris insisted that the U.S.-Mexico border is secure despite the record-breaking number of illegal immigrants who have already crossed the border this year. That number is expected to top two million for the first time ever. On Sunday, NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd noted that...
The GOP's myth of an 'open border'
The news cycle has been dominated by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent use of appropriated state funds to fly Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, essentially using the asylum-seekers as pawns to make a political statement about immigration. His action is being examined for violating Florida law, is already the subject of at least one criminal investigation, and has resulted in a federal lawsuit alleging that he orchestrated a premeditated, fraudulent and illegal scheme.
MSNBC guest says ‘only two options’ for immigration: ‘Letting people into this country’ or ‘letting them die’
MSNBC guest Francesca Fiorentini suggested on Sunday night that America must let illegal immigrants into the country because the only other option is "death." MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with a panel about how Republican governors have been shipping illegal immigrants to areas populated by wealthy liberal elites. Fiorentini slammed...
Trump said he could declassify documents with his mind, but he may have also accidentally admitted to taking them 'intentionally,' NYT reporter says
Former President Donald Trump said Presidents could declassify documents "even by thinking about it." Based on a previous interview, a political analyst says he may have "intended to send the boxes of materials." Trump's claim may go against the idea that documents ended up in his home accidentally. CNN political...
House GOP: Venezuela deliberately releasing violent criminals, sending them to U.S. border
(The Center Square) – A coalition of House Republicans led by U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, is “demanding answers about Venezuela releasing violent prisoners early and pushing them to join caravans heading towards our southern border” in a letter sent to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.
Secret Service handed over 24 cellphones belonging to agents involved in Jan. 6 response: Report
The Secret Service confiscated the cellphones of 24 agents who were involved with the agency’s response to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and handed them to the Department of Homeland Security as part of an investigation into the attack, according to reports.
