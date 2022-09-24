Read full article on original website
Related
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Phone Arena
Best apps for Android and iOS in 2022
What are some of the best Android apps on the Google Play Store? What iOS apps you absolutely need to download on your new iPhone 14 Pro or iPad?. In 2022, there are so many apps on both leading mobile app stores, that finding the best ones, be it your run-of-the-mill free app or a paid app for your Android phone, is a tricky task. There's just so much to choose from!
ohmymag.co.uk
5 popular Chrome extensions that are actually malware, you should delete them now
Third party extensions improve your experience using your computer or phone. But some of these are laced with malicious malware that could compromise your data privacy or even cost you money. A recent security report by McAfee found five of such malicious Google Chrome extensions which have been installed over £1.4 million.
CNET
3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digiday
Publishers feel the crunch of cookieless browsers like Apple’s Safari
Google may have yet to deprecate the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser, but publishers have been dealing with the online tracking mechanism’s absence in browsers like Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox for years. And they’re growing more and more impatient about addressing this issue, which was a focal point during the Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Fla., last week.
Apple Insider
Fitbit owners will need to use a Google account by 2025
Google will start requiring owners of Fitbit wearable devices to migrate over from a Fitbit account to a Google account, with the switch potentially becoming mandatory by early 2025. Long before and following the completion of the $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit in January 2021, there have been concerns about...
The Windows Club
How to disable Google Trends on desktop and mobile
One of the ways Google Search in Chrome has managed to keep delivering relevant results when compared to other search engines today is by the use of special features, and one of them is Trends. Google Trends is capable of analyzing data from all searches worldwide, and from there, Google determines the frequency of the search term use based on regions.
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple Insider
How iPhone speeds have grown in the last 5 years
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has continually worked to improve the speed of itsiPhone range, boosting the performance with each release. Here's how far Apple's A-series chips have progressed in just five years.
Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos
A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
Android Authority
How to enable or disable cookies in Firefox
Get complete control over browser cookies. Firefox is an excellent browser to use if you are looking for enhanced protection from trackers and cookies. Even the standard privacy mode blocks plenty of cookies, and you can switch to Strict mode to get more privacy. However, blocking cookies might cause some websites to break and not function as expected. Or you might want to block all cookies to ensure you aren’t tracked. In either case, here’s how to enable or disable cookies on Firefox.
knowtechie.com
Substack’s new RSS feed reader is now on web and mobile
If you’re still on the hunt for a new Google Reader replacement, then Substack might have an answer for you. The self-publishing platform has launched a new RSS reader to aggregate posts on both web and iOS. Substack revealed its new RSS reader in a blog post on the...
Google tests ditching full-screen view for Discover and Search results
Google, like all big tech companies, seems to feel that experimentation is the best way to improve the experience customers have with its products and services. The company regularly changes things in apps like YouTube, Gmail, and even the Discover feed. In its newest experiment, Google is using card-style pop-ups to open articles from Discover instead of fullscreen previews we've grown used to.
The Verge
Google’s Play Store now makes it easier to find apps for your watch, tablet, TV, and car
Google is updating its Play Store to make it easier to discover and download apps across the full range of Android devices — whether that’s Wear OS watches, Android TVs, Android tablets, or vehicles fitted with Android Auto. There are three updates in total: a new device-specific search filter, new sections in the Android app focused on devices that aren’t phones, and new options to remotely install apps from your phone.
makeuseof.com
4 Go Web Routers for Your Next Web App
Web routing is a technique of assigning HTTP requests to handler functions that operate on the specified URL path. Routing is often used to build single-page applications (SPAs) and APIs. In the router, the code defines the sequence of actions accompanying a user’s request. The Go standard library has...
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
9to5Mac
WhatsApp adds FaceTime-like quick links for calls, encryption coming for up to 32-person video calls
WhatsApp for iOS is adding an important feature to all users – the ability to share a link to start a call with a single tap. This function is a lot like the ability to share a link to start a FaceTime call with your friends first introduced with iOS 15.
CNET
A VPN Isn't the Only Way to Change Your IP Address
Even without a user-friendly virtual private network, it's still easy to change your IP address. Whether you're a MacOS and iPhone user or a Windows 11 user with an Android device, any first-timer can safely change their IP address in a few quick steps. And -- as long as you're not using it to break other laws -- it's perfectly legal. Your computer and phone have several types of IP addresses (short for Internet Protocol, a unique series of numbers that identify your specific device with your online browsing), but we'll focus on the type normally changed to protect your privacy as you browse and those that make you appear like you're in a different country.
Apple Insider
India starts iPhone 14 production, confirms Apple
Apple has announced that, as expected, facilities in India are now producing part of the new iPhone 14 range for local sale. As previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Foxconn's plant in India is now confirmed as producing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. "We're excited to be manufacturing...
Apple Insider
How to start or expand your HomeKit smart home with Aqara
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Creating a smart home network can be difficult to start for newcomers, but with a fewHomeKit devices like those from Aqara, you can get up and running with relative ease.
Comments / 0