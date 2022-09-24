Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
5 popular Chrome extensions that are actually malware, you should delete them now
Third party extensions improve your experience using your computer or phone. But some of these are laced with malicious malware that could compromise your data privacy or even cost you money. A recent security report by McAfee found five of such malicious Google Chrome extensions which have been installed over £1.4 million.
Digiday
Publishers feel the crunch of cookieless browsers like Apple’s Safari
Google may have yet to deprecate the third-party cookie in its Chrome browser, but publishers have been dealing with the online tracking mechanism’s absence in browsers like Apple’s Safari and Mozilla’s Firefox for years. And they’re growing more and more impatient about addressing this issue, which was a focal point during the Digiday Publishing Summit in Key Biscayne, Fla., last week.
Apple Insider
Fitbit owners will need to use a Google account by 2025
Google will start requiring owners of Fitbit wearable devices to migrate over from a Fitbit account to a Google account, with the switch potentially becoming mandatory by early 2025. Long before and following the completion of the $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit in January 2021, there have been concerns about...
Android Authority
How to enable or disable cookies in Firefox
Get complete control over browser cookies. Firefox is an excellent browser to use if you are looking for enhanced protection from trackers and cookies. Even the standard privacy mode blocks plenty of cookies, and you can switch to Strict mode to get more privacy. However, blocking cookies might cause some websites to break and not function as expected. Or you might want to block all cookies to ensure you aren’t tracked. In either case, here’s how to enable or disable cookies on Firefox.
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Trump’s Truth Social barred from Google Play over content moderation
Content moderation concerns are holding up the approval of former President Trump’s Truth Social app on Android devices, a Google spokesperson said Tuesday. Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes claimed last week that the Android version of the app was ready and waiting on Google’s approval. However, a Google...
Meta's plans to charge for Facebook and Instagram could be the final nail in their coffins
In time you may be seeing some premium features that you'll have to pay for when you're scrolling through your Facebook or Instagram feed, alongside WhatsApp, which could be the death knell for many users, including me. According to a leaked memo by The Verge (opens in new tab), Meta...
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Apple Insider
How iPhone speeds have grown in the last 5 years
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple has continually worked to improve the speed of itsiPhone range, boosting the performance with each release. Here's how far Apple's A-series chips have progressed in just five years.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix ERR_CACHE_MISS Error on Google Chrome
ERR_CACHE_MISS is a common error in Google Chrome, which usually comes along with the Confirm Form Resubmission error. Many users have faced this error while browsing the internet, watching a video, or loading a page. This particular error is mainly caused by problems in the cache system, errors in Chrome...
Google tests ditching full-screen view for Discover and Search results
Google, like all big tech companies, seems to feel that experimentation is the best way to improve the experience customers have with its products and services. The company regularly changes things in apps like YouTube, Gmail, and even the Discover feed. In its newest experiment, Google is using card-style pop-ups to open articles from Discover instead of fullscreen previews we've grown used to.
makeuseof.com
4 Go Web Routers for Your Next Web App
Web routing is a technique of assigning HTTP requests to handler functions that operate on the specified URL path. Routing is often used to build single-page applications (SPAs) and APIs. In the router, the code defines the sequence of actions accompanying a user’s request. The Go standard library has...
9to5Mac
WhatsApp adds FaceTime-like quick links for calls, encryption coming for up to 32-person video calls
WhatsApp for iOS is adding an important feature to all users – the ability to share a link to start a call with a single tap. This function is a lot like the ability to share a link to start a FaceTime call with your friends first introduced with iOS 15.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
Apple Insider
India starts iPhone 14 production, confirms Apple
Apple has announced that, as expected, facilities in India are now producing part of the new iPhone 14 range for local sale. As previously predicted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Foxconn's plant in India is now confirmed as producing the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. "We're excited to be manufacturing...
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Apple Insider
How to start or expand your HomeKit smart home with Aqara
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Creating a smart home network can be difficult to start for newcomers, but with a fewHomeKit devices like those from Aqara, you can get up and running with relative ease.
Apple Insider
How to build a tech emergency kit
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — An emergency kit is vital to keep around the home or vehicle, and it should also include tech accessories. These are the best tech essentials for your emergency kit, and how to make sure that everything works when you need it to.
Google has yet another ‘heated’ all-hands grilling CEO Sundar Pichai over spending cuts. He replies workers ‘shouldn’t always equate fun with money’
Most recently, they interrogated CEO Sundar Pichai at an all-hands meeting this week about the company’s spending cuts amid a challenging economic climate, CNBC first reported. At the meeting, employees submitted questions via an internal Google tool, and fellow workers then up-voted popular questions for executives to answer. When...
