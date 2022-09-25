Saturday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Blackduck 46, Park Christian 0
Caledonia 42, Triton 0
Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 16, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6
Fillmore Central 28, Bethlehem Academy 14
Fridley 33, North St. Paul 14
Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Wabasso 0
Rochester Mayo 52, Rochester John Marshall 0
Sauk Centre 32, Royalton 6
Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 16
St. Agnes 14, Providence Academy 2
St. Clair/Loyola 28, New Richland-H-E-G 14
St. Louis Park 33, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28
St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0