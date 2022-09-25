ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saturday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Blackduck 46, Park Christian 0

Caledonia 42, Triton 0

Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 16, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 6

Fillmore Central 28, Bethlehem Academy 14

Fridley 33, North St. Paul 14

Mankato West 49, Rochester Century 0

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 58, Wabasso 0

Rochester Mayo 52, Rochester John Marshall 0

Sauk Centre 32, Royalton 6

Spring Grove 47, Grand Meadow 16

St. Agnes 14, Providence Academy 2

St. Clair/Loyola 28, New Richland-H-E-G 14

St. Louis Park 33, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 28

St. Paul Highland Park 17, St. Paul Central 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

