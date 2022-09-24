Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
Wichita woman arrested for fatal 2020 shooting
Police have arrested a 31-year-old Wichita woman in connection with a fatal shooting outside a club two years ago. Autumn Metcalf was booked into jail after her arrest on Monday. She was wanted for the August, 2020 shooting death of 33-year-old Joe Wheeler III, who was found dead in his car outside the Baby Dolls club in the 4900 block of North Arkansas. Police said a disturbance broke out inside the club and continued in the parking lot.
kfdi.com
Suspect arrested in Wichita stabbing
Police said Monday they have arrested a suspect in a stabbing that happened near downtown Wichita. A 29-year-old Wichita man has been booked into jail on attempted murder charges, in connection with an incident that happened early Friday in the 400 block of West Central. Police were called to a...
kfdi.com
Wichita man sentenced in connection to fatal swatting
A Wichita man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal swatting incident from 2017. Shane Gaskill pled guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors say Gaskill gave Casey Viner, of Ohio, his old address which was used in a swatting call made by Tyler Barris, of California. This was the current address of Andrew Finch, who was fatally shot by police who thought they were responding to a hostage situation. This was the first fatal swatting incident in the U.S.
kfdi.com
Semi crash closes highway in south Wichita
A section of K-15 was closed to traffic in south Wichita Tuesday afternoon after a semi overturned on the roadway. The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. on K-15 near the interchange with I-135. Traffic was being diverted at Wassall. There were no reports of injuries from the crash. K-15...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfdi.com
Authorities Need Help Identifying Man Accused of Taking Photos of Women in Changing Rooms
Wichita Police and CrimeStoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County need your help identifying the man pictured below. He is accused of illegally taking photos of women in changing rooms at a department store in East Wichita on Sept. 7th. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. that day. If you have any information...
kfdi.com
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash
Cowley County officials said a Winfield man was killed early Tuesday in a rollover accident. The crash was reported in the 33,000 block of U.S. Highway 77, south of Arkansas City. Deputies said a northbound SUV went off the highway and rolled several times, coming to rest in the median. The driver, 49-year-old Eric Andes of Winfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kfdi.com
Chase involving motorcycle riders ends in crash
A police chase involving motorcycle riders ended with a crash at the Sedgwick County Park Saturday night. Around 11 p.m., a driver reported being surrounded by riders who began kicking his car, at 17th and Tyler. It is not clear what led up to the altercation. Officers attempted to stop several riders as they arrived, leading to two separate chases. One was called off, and the other ended with a rider crashing at Sedgwick County Park. The rider hit a pedestrian bridge and landed in a culvert. Injuries were described as serious, but the rider has reportedly improved.
kfdi.com
Wichita City Manager looking into police handling of evidence
Wichita City Manager Robert Layton said Monday that his office is looking deeper into issues related to the handling of property and evidence by the Wichita Police Department. Mayor Brandon Whipple also announced that a task force will be taking a closer look at the issues affecting the police department to bring more accountability and transparency and to improve oversight of the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Wichita begins new program to prevent violent crime
The City of Wichita will be working with a consulting firm on a Violence Interrupter Program that will work with community leaders to reduce gun violence. The City Council has approved an agreement with the consulting firm Cure Violence Global, which began in Chicago and operates in a number of U.S. cities.
kfdi.com
Newton High School teacher chosen as Kansas Teacher of the Year
A special education and English teacher at Newton High School has been named as the 2023 Kansas Teacher of the Year. Brian Skinner was presented with the honor during a weekend event in Wichita. Skinner was chosen from a field of eight finalists. He has taught at Newton High School...
kfdi.com
New maps presented for Wichita City Council districts
Wichita City Council members were presented Tuesday with two possible maps for the six council districts. The districts have to be redrawn every ten years after the U.S. Census is complete. City planner Scott Wadle told the council that the districts can have no more than five percent deviation in their population numbers. He said with the current districts, District 2 is slightly above five percent and District 3 is slightly below.
kfdi.com
Funding approved for renovation of WSU’s Cessna Stadium
The Wichita State University Board of Trustees has approved funding for the first phases of a plan to renovate Cessna Stadium. The $11.8 million project will create a new stadium for more than 10,000 spectators, and it will also have an 8-lane track and space for a soccer field. The...
Comments / 0